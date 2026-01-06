A second Georgia House Democrat is accused of unemployment fraud 

by Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder, [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]

January 5, 2026

A Democratic state lawmaker resigned her seat days before she was charged with fraudulently receiving nearly $14,000 in unemployment benefits intended for people who lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former Rep. Karen Bennett of Stone Mountain became the second Georgia House Democrat accused of illegally exploiting the program after Covington Rep. Sharon Henderson was arrested and charged on similar grounds last month.

Bennett holds a doctorate in physical therapy and the allegations center around her company called Metro Therapy Providers.

According to a charging document from the U.S. District Court in Atlanta, in May 2020, Bennett applied for federal pandemic relief funds listing two employers, the state General Assembly and Metro Therapy.

According to the document, Bennett stated in her application for pandemic unemployment relief that her job included providing in-home physical therapy services and that she was unable to perform her job because of pandemic guidelines. Prosecutors say those were lies.

“Before the pandemic her actual role with Metro Therapy was an administrative one and she worked from her home office; she did not provide in-home services for clients,” the charging document reads. “She was not prohibited from reaching her home office because of the pandemic. She was able to continue working as usual from her home to support Metro Therapy throughout the pandemic, and the therapists who provided actual services to clients were able to continue their work after a brief disruption.”

Bennett faces one count of making false statements in connection with the benefits.

Prosecutors also allege Bennett did not disclose that she had separate employment through a church, which paid her $905 each week she was claiming pandemic benefits.

According to court documents, Bennett pleaded not guilty and was released on $10,000 bond. She did not immediately respond to a call and email seeking comment Monday evening.

In a resignation letter to Gov. Brian Kemp, Bennett, who was first elected in 2012, did not give a reason for her departure.

“I am proud of the work accomplished by the Georgia General Assembly when we came together to advance policies that strengthened our state and improved the lives of all Georgians,” she wrote. “Serving in this capacity has truly been a labor of love and one that I will miss.”

Henderson’s future in the chamber is uncertain. She was charged with fraudulently collecting more than $17,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits but has not resigned.

Henderson maintains her innocence, and in a statement posted to social media, asked supporters for donations to help her fight what she called wrongful accusations.

Another Democratic state lawmaker, Rep. Lynn Heffner of Augusta, resigned effective Monday citing damage to her home from Hurricane Helene and the state law requiring representatives to live in the districts they represent.

“As recovery efforts have continued, the rebuilding process has reached an impasse, creating uncertainty that makes it difficult to confidently maintain constitutional residency while continuing legislative service,” Heffner wrote.

Prior to her election in 2022, Heffner served in the U.S. Army and worked as director of motor vehicle registration in Richmond County. She sat on committees including the House Committee on Defense and Veterans Affairs.

The House and Senate are set to gavel in Monday for a legislative session set to last through early spring.

With the two departures, the House now includes 98 Republicans and 79 Democrats. A vacancy left by the death of Canton Republican Rep. Mandi Ballinger is set to be filled with a special election runoff Tuesday between Republican Bill Fincher and Democrat Scott Sanders.

Kemp will declare special elections to fill the seats. As of Monday, Kemp’s office said no timeline has yet been set.

Georgia Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Georgia Recorder maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jill Nolin for questions: info@georgiarecorder.com.