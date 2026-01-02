City of Mableton to cohost Career Fair Saturday, January 3

The City of Mableton distributed the following announcement of tomorrow’s Career Fair:

On Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, Mayor Michael Owens and the City of Mableton will partner with CobbWorks and the Riverside EpiCenter to host a major Career Fair. Part of the EpiCenter’s 12th Anniversary “This Is Our Prime” celebration, the event aims to bridge the gap between local talent and regional employers.

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT: CobbWorks Career Fair Powered by Mayor Michael Owens & City of Mableton

CobbWorks Career Fair Powered by Mayor Michael Owens & City of Mableton WHO: * Mayor Michael Owens , City of Mableton Representatives from City of Mableton, CobbWorks and Riverside EpiCenter Regional employers and training providers Local job seekers

* , City of Mableton WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026 Career Fair: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026 WHERE: Riverside EpiCenter (2nd Floor Atrium), 135 Riverside Parkway, Mableton, GA 30168

ABOUT THE INITIATIVE

This partnership underscores the City of Mableton’s commitment to providing residents with the tools to thrive locally. The event serves as a one-stop-shop for job seekers to meet employers, find certification programs, and access career advancement resources.

Event Website: https://riversideepicenter.com/events