The City of Mableton distributed the following announcement of tomorrow’s Career Fair:
On Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, Mayor Michael Owens and the City of Mableton will partner with CobbWorks and the Riverside EpiCenter to host a major Career Fair. Part of the EpiCenter’s 12th Anniversary “This Is Our Prime” celebration, the event aims to bridge the gap between local talent and regional employers.
EVENT DETAILS
- WHAT: CobbWorks Career Fair Powered by Mayor Michael Owens & City of Mableton
- WHO: * Mayor Michael Owens, City of Mableton
- Representatives from City of Mableton, CobbWorks and Riverside EpiCenter
- Regional employers and training providers
- Local job seekers
- WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026
- Career Fair: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- WHERE: Riverside EpiCenter (2nd Floor Atrium), 135 Riverside Parkway, Mableton, GA 30168
ABOUT THE INITIATIVE
This partnership underscores the City of Mableton’s commitment to providing residents with the tools to thrive locally. The event serves as a one-stop-shop for job seekers to meet employers, find certification programs, and access career advancement resources.
Event Website: https://riversideepicenter.com/events
Be the first to comment on "City of Mableton to cohost Career Fair Saturday, January 3"