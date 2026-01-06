Cobb announces dates and times for public 2028 SPLOST meetings

County and city leaders have scheduled public input meetings for Cobb County’s 2028 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, commonly known as SPLOST, a one-percent sales tax that has funded major public projects in the county for decades.

Officials are in the process of developing the proposed list of projects to be funded in the next SPLOST cycle.

The tax has historically supported large capital investments such as courthouses, community centers, parks, libraries and major transportation improvements. As part of the renewal process, a series of community engagement meetings has been scheduled across the county to give residents an opportunity to review proposals and share feedback.

The meetings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the following locations:

Jan. 15 — Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta

County officials say feedback gathered at these meetings will help shape the final SPLOST project list that will ultimately be presented to voters.

About SPLOST

SPLOST, or Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, is a one-percent sales tax approved by voters for a limited period to fund capital projects. Unlike general operating funds, SPLOST revenue can only be used for long-term investments such as buildings, land acquisition, infrastructure, and major equipment. In Cobb County, SPLOST has been a primary funding source for county and city facilities and has reduced the need for property tax increases to pay for large public projects.