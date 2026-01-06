Lockheed Martin announces date and time for its Q4 and full-year 2025 earnings conference call

Lockheed Martin will webcast its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings conference call on Thursday, Jan. 29, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, in listen-only mode. Chairman, President and CEO Jim Taiclet, Chief Financial Officer Evan Scott, and Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations Maria Ricciardone are scheduled to discuss financial results, provide updates on key topics and respond to questions.

The company said its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results will be released before the market opens Jan. 29. The live webcast, along with presentation slides and financial charts, will be available on the company’s investor relations website. An on-demand replay will be accessible through Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, and a podcast version will also be made available.

Lockheed Martin and Cobb County

The Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta has been a major employer in Cobb County since 1951, when the Lockheed Corporation, a predecessor of Lockheed Martin, took over the former site of the WWII Bell Bomber plant.

The C-130 program is the largest program operating at the Marietta facility. The plant currently produces the C-130J Super Hercules (see the company’s Fast Facts on the C-130J or the company’s C-30J brochure for more information).

The Marietta plant also provides ongoing support for the C-5 Galaxy, which celebrated its 50th year in operation in 2018. The C-5 Galaxy is expected to remain in service until 2045.

The Marietta location also supports the P-3 Orion, and manufactures the center wings for the F-35.