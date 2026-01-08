Cobb Community Foundation Adds Four Influential Leaders to Its Board

Photo provided by CCF: L-R Chris Boyd, General Manager, Riverside Epicenter; Otis Brumby, III, Publisher, Marietta Daily Journal; Sherri Hill, Chief of Staff, Cobb County Schools; Stephen Vault, Senior Vice President, Wellstar

The Cobb Community Foundation submitted the following news release

Cobb Community Foundation (CCF) announced four new members to serve on the Board of Directors, bringing the total number of board members to 28.

“We are so excited to welcome these individuals to our board. Each one is not only incredibly well-respected in their field but also deeply committed to Cobb County. To truly be an effective catalyst for a thriving community, we must have a diverse board made up of well-known community leaders with varied experiences and expertise. This board reflects that vision,” said CCF CEO, Shari Martin.

“We are proud to welcome these highly accomplished individuals and look forward to working with them on upcoming initiatives,” said Susan Tillery, recently elected CCF Board Chair.



The new board members began their terms with CCF effective January 1, 2026.

· Dr. Christopher Boyd is the General Manager of Riverside EpiCenter, a safe haven for youth and families, featuring wellness services, entertainment activities, and event / conference facilities. The EpiCenter was built by Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral where Chris formerly served as Executive Pastor. An expert in organizational leadership, Chris is an adjunct professor for several universities, has served on numerous boards of directors, and has led initiatives in workforce development, community engagement, and neighborhood revitalization, helping businesses and residents thrive while fostering sustainable growth.

· Otis Brumby, III is the Publisher of the Marietta Daily Journal and of Times-Journal, Inc. In that capacity, he oversees over 20 newspapers, magazines and digital assets in Georgia. A third-generation publisher, Otis believes that a strong, independent local news source is critical for a community to thrive. Under his leadership, the MDJ continues to cover critical community issues, politics, and civic affairs, all shaping informed public discourse. He brings expertise in media strategy, community engagement, and storytelling that highlights local impact and amplifies community voices. Otis also serves on the board of America’s Newspapers, the Georgia Press Association, and Cobb Chamber of Commerce. He is past chairman of the Wellstar board of trustees and has been recognized by James Magazine as one of the Most Influential Georgians.

· Sherri Hill serves as Chief of Staff for the Cobb County School District, bringing in more than three decades of experience in education. Her career began in 1993, and she joined the Cobb County School District in 1998 as a teacher and instructional leader. Throughout her tenure, she has held a range of leadership roles, including Assistant Principal, Principal, Assistant Superintendent, and most recently Chief School Leadership Officer. Sherri brings deep expertise in K–12 education, district-level administration, and student achievement initiatives. She has led efforts in curriculum development, school improvement, student support and success, and community partnerships, helping to advance educational excellence and expand opportunities for students across the county.

· Stephen Vault is Vice President of Strategic Community Development at Wellstar, overseeing strategic community development and social impact initiatives for the healthcare system. With experience in organizational strategy, partnerships, and community engagement, he focuses on initiatives that improve health outcomes, expand access to care, and strengthen community well-being. Stephen currently serves on the boards of several professional and community organizations, including Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, and the Fulton Education Foundation.

Tillery added, “On behalf of the board, I want to express our gratitude to Bob Bonstein, Terri Bunten-Guthrie, Sid Jones, Donna Krueger, Larry Stevens, and Julie Teer who each concluded their board service in 2025. With their help, we achieved the goals we set for the year.”