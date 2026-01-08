Here is a list of a few things to do in Cobb County this weekend: Friday, January 9 to Sunday, January 11.
📅 Friday, Jan. 9
- A Dream Rooted in the Declaration — Discussion Series
- North Cobb Regional Library, 1 p.m.
- Part of the county library’s cultural/educational programming. Cobb County
- Decluttering 101
- Senior Wellness Center, Marietta, 10:30 a.m.
- Workshop on organization and simplifying your space. Cobb County
- Winterize Your Home, Pipes & Garden
- North Cobb Senior Center, 10:30 a.m.
- Practical winter prep tips. Cobb County
- Friday Night Lights — Pumptrack Riding
- Pitner Bike Park, 6–9 p.m.
- Mountain biking under the lights; all ages welcome. Cobb County
- First Fridays Networking / Consult Sessions(professional community offering)
- Various locations (county-wide), all-day first-Friday coaching and mini consultations. Cobb Collaborative
📅 Saturday, Jan. 10
- Trail of the Month Club
- Discovery Park at The Riverline, Mableton, 1–3 p.m.
- Hike the trail, learn about winter ecology — free. Cobb County
- Teen Cybersecurity Class
- Switzer Library, 2 p.m.
- Learn to spot scams and protect devices. Cobb County
- Auditions for Cobb NAACP MLK Day Celebration
- Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Community auditions for performances at the Jan. 19 MLK event. Cobb County
📅 Sunday, Jan. 11
- Keep Cobb Beautiful — Christmas Tree Recycling
- Multiple drop-off sites around the county — last day Jan. 10 but some may run into Jan. 11 depending on location. East Cobb News
- Lego Celebration Saturday, January 10, 2026 Powder Springs Library 2:00 PM Elementary Age (ages 5-9) STEM/STEAM Cobb County Public Library
Be the first to comment on "Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Fri January 9 to Sunday Jan 11"