Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Fri January 9 to Sunday Jan 11

Welcome to Cobb County brick sign at Henderson Road on Veterans Memorial

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson January 8, 2026

Here is a list of a few things to do in Cobb County this weekend: Friday, January 9 to Sunday, January 11.

📅 Friday, Jan. 9

  1. A Dream Rooted in the Declaration — Discussion Series
    • North Cobb Regional Library, 1 p.m.
    • Part of the county library’s cultural/educational programming. Cobb County
  2. Decluttering 101
    • Senior Wellness Center, Marietta, 10:30 a.m.
    • Workshop on organization and simplifying your space. Cobb County
  3. Winterize Your Home, Pipes & Garden
    • North Cobb Senior Center, 10:30 a.m.
    • Practical winter prep tips. Cobb County
  4. Friday Night Lights — Pumptrack Riding
    • Pitner Bike Park, 6–9 p.m.
    • Mountain biking under the lights; all ages welcome. Cobb County
  5. First Fridays Networking / Consult Sessions(professional community offering)
    • Various locations (county-wide), all-day first-Friday coaching and mini consultations. Cobb Collaborative

📅 Saturday, Jan. 10

  1. Trail of the Month Club
    • Discovery Park at The Riverline, Mableton, 1–3 p.m.
    • Hike the trail, learn about winter ecology — free. Cobb County
  2. Teen Cybersecurity Class
    • Switzer Library, 2 p.m.
    • Learn to spot scams and protect devices. Cobb County
  3. Auditions for Cobb NAACP MLK Day Celebration
    • Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
    • Community auditions for performances at the Jan. 19 MLK event. Cobb County

📅 Sunday, Jan. 11

  1. Keep Cobb Beautiful — Christmas Tree Recycling
    • Multiple drop-off sites around the county — last day Jan. 10 but some may run into Jan. 11 depending on location. East Cobb News
  2. Lego Celebration Saturday, January 10, 2026 Powder Springs Library 2:00 PM Elementary Age (ages 5-9) STEM/STEAM Cobb County Public Library

