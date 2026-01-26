Cobb remains under ice storm warning until tomorrow morning

By Mark Woolsey

Cobb County remains under an ice storm warning overnight and Cobb Emergency Management and National Weather Service officials continue to urge residents to stay put.

Officials say any standing water or moisture left over from the day’s rain or freezing rain will quickly freeze on roadways as temperatures drop into the 20s overnight, creating areas of hard-to spot black ice. Travel is being strongly discouraged as a result.

In addition, winds are expected to pick up overnight and that combined with any icing on the trees and power lines and saturated ground will heighten the risk of both of them coming down. But the winds may also be helpful in drying out roadway moisture.

The Cobb EMC power outage map showed no customer outages as of 9:30 p.m.

A plethora of closings are in place for Monday, including Cobb County government offices, Cobb County Schools, Marietta City Schools, Kennesaw State University and all of Cobb County’s cities with the exception of Acworth, which will open on a delayed basis at 10 a.m.