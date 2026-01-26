Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from January 16 to January 22

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
DOMINO’S PIZZA #5739
- 2146 ROSWELL RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30062-3802
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002481
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2026
LA BAMBA MEXICAN BAR & GRILL #6
- 3509 BAKER RD NW STE 405 ACWORTH, GA 30101-6305
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001044
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2026
LA BAMBA MEXICAN BAR & GRILL #4
- 4100 JILES RD NW STE 106 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1786
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-27006
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2026
BRANDI’S WORLD FAMOUS HOT DOGS
- 1377 CHURCH STREET EXT MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-9145
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2026
JIM ‘N NICK’S BAR-B-Q
- 3420 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003790
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2026
BROKEN ANCHOR WINERY
- 3335 COBB PKWY NW STE 930 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8364
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004162
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2026
WINGSTOP DELK #1393
- 2900 DELK RD SE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30067-5321
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005102
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2026
BEST WESTERN ACWORTH INN – FOOD
- 5155 COWAN RD ACWORTH, GA 30101-5198
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005367
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2026
ATLANTIC BUFFET OF AUSTELL
- 3845 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005448
- Last Inspection Score: 73
- Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2026
HOKIDO SUSHI AND RAMEN
- 4500 W VILLAGE PL SE STE 1005 SMYRNA, GA 30080-9239
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005979
- Last Inspection Score: 71
- Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2026
CITY BARBEQUE
- 3574 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-4016
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006642
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2026
CARIBOU COFFEE
- 2705 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3405
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007132
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2026
IKES CAFE AND GRILL
- 724 CHEROKEE ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-7253
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007147
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2026
!!ATAMI GRILL SUSHI
- 2960 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 311 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3011
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007337
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2026
STARBUCKS #454 – INSIDE KROGER
- 2100 ROSWELL RD STE 300A MARIETTA, GA 30062-0811
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-16404C
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2026
MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB – POOL KITCHEN
- 1400 MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4744
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5613
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2026
BANGKOK CABIN RESTAURANT
- 3413 CHEROKEE ST KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-14443C
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2026
MEDITERRANEAN GRILL
- 1255 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 15 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2728
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23345
- Last Inspection Score: 77
- Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2026
NORTH COBB AMERICAN LEGION POST 304
- 4220 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5632
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002083
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2026
MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB – KITCHEN #1
- 1400 MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4744
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2738
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2026
MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB – KITCHEN #2
- 1400 MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4744
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15256
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2026
JOJO FRITAY
- 1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 140 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4506
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003252
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2026
MONKEY BARREL
- 688 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 700 MARIETTA, GA 30064-3171
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003333
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2026
WEST COBB DINER
- 3451 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5036
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003952
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2026
TERIYAKI BOX
- 745 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 1030 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3041
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004160
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2026
DUNKIN DONUTS #356296
- 2462 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-3526
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004218
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2026
BEST WESTERN ATLANTA – MARIETTA BALLPARK – FOOD
- 1940 LELAND DR SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6102
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004276
- Last Inspection Score: 88
- Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2026
PERKS COFFEE AND NOM STATION
- 3000 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 176 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8430
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005349
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2026
DOMINOS PIZZA #4160
- 3880 DUE WEST RD NW STE 108 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1025
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006278
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2026
MARIETTA DONUTS II
- 2953 COBB PKWY STE 8 KENNESAW, GA 30152-2618
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006383
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2026
FREDDY’S FROZEN CUSTARD & STEAKBURGERS
- 3705 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1644
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002625
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2026
PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #1708
- 5020 CHEROKEE ST STE 300 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5282
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-6200
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2026
TACO BELL #32644
- 5080 CHEROKEE ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-4906
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002749
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2026
IHOP #2090
- 2390 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2750
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26728
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2026
KFC #G135088
- 5040 CHEROKEE ST ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000234
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2026
WILDWOOD CAFE @ 3200
- 3200 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 150 ATLANTA, GA 30339-8439
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20610
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2026
CIELO BLUE MEXICAN GRILL & CANTINA
- 3805 DALLAS HWY SW STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1612
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001281
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2026
BETHEL GARDENS – PCH
- 3805 JACKSON WAY EXT POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2239
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003313
- Last Inspection Score: 62
- Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2026
THAI BASIL AND SUSHI ZEN
- 3330 COBB PKWY NW STE 316 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8788
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003344
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2026
LOS MAGUEYS MEXICAN RESTAURANT
- 2404 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2529
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003935
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2026
DON DIEGO RESTAURANT
- 3200 HOPELAND INDUSTRIAL BLVD STE 800 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004228
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2026
ROSATIS PIZZA
- 2650 DALLAS HWY SW STE 210 MARIETTA, GA 30064-7508
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006571
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2026
ZAXBY’S
- 1420 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3702
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006930
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2026
TACOS LOCOS EL CHOLO
- 3330 COBB PKWY STE 9 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8788
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007144
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2026
!!CAFE 200
- 200 GALLERIA PKWY STE 120 ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007266
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2026
!!TACO LA VILLA
- 3545 CANTON RD STE 102 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7617
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007328
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2026
WELLSTAR COBB HOSPITAL DOCTOR’S LOUNGE
- 3950 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1121
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001119
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2026
MAZZY’S SPORTS BAR & GRILL II
- 2217 ROSWELL RD STE A-200 MARIETTA, GA 30062-2972
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-15273
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2026
FRESH TO ORDER
- 1260 CUMBERLAND MALL STE 175 ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20676
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2026
JEREZ MEXICAN TAQUERIA
- 4968 AUSTELL RD STE 124 AUSTELL, GA 30106-2070
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006255
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2026
MONARCA ALTA COCINA
- 3085 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3810
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007265
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2026
!!SUBOURBON BAR
- 2178 SUMMERS ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3506
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007338
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2026
