Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from January 16 to January 22

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

DOMINO’S PIZZA #5739

2146 ROSWELL RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30062-3802

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002481

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2026

LA BAMBA MEXICAN BAR & GRILL #6

3509 BAKER RD NW STE 405 ACWORTH, GA 30101-6305

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001044

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2026

LA BAMBA MEXICAN BAR & GRILL #4

4100 JILES RD NW STE 106 KENNESAW, GA 30144-1786

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-27006

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2026

BRANDI’S WORLD FAMOUS HOT DOGS

1377 CHURCH STREET EXT MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-9145

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2026

JIM ‘N NICK’S BAR-B-Q

3420 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003790

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2026

BROKEN ANCHOR WINERY

3335 COBB PKWY NW STE 930 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8364

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004162

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2026

WINGSTOP DELK #1393

2900 DELK RD SE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30067-5321

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005102

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2026

BEST WESTERN ACWORTH INN – FOOD

5155 COWAN RD ACWORTH, GA 30101-5198

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005367

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2026

ATLANTIC BUFFET OF AUSTELL

3845 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005448

Last Inspection Score: 73

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2026

HOKIDO SUSHI AND RAMEN

4500 W VILLAGE PL SE STE 1005 SMYRNA, GA 30080-9239

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005979

Last Inspection Score: 71

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2026

CITY BARBEQUE

3574 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-4016

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006642

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2026

CARIBOU COFFEE

2705 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3405

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007132

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2026

IKES CAFE AND GRILL

724 CHEROKEE ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-7253

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007147

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2026

!!ATAMI GRILL SUSHI

2960 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 311 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3011

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007337

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-22-2026

STARBUCKS #454 – INSIDE KROGER

2100 ROSWELL RD STE 300A MARIETTA, GA 30062-0811

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-16404C

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2026

MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB – POOL KITCHEN

1400 MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4744

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5613

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2026

BANGKOK CABIN RESTAURANT

3413 CHEROKEE ST KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-14443C

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2026

MEDITERRANEAN GRILL

1255 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 15 MARIETTA, GA 30068-2728

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23345

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2026

NORTH COBB AMERICAN LEGION POST 304

4220 S MAIN ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-5632

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002083

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2026

MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB – KITCHEN #1

1400 MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4744

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2738

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2026

MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB – KITCHEN #2

1400 MARIETTA COUNTRY CLUB DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4744

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15256

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2026

JOJO FRITAY

1200 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 140 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4506

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003252

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2026

MONKEY BARREL

688 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 700 MARIETTA, GA 30064-3171

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003333

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2026

WEST COBB DINER

3451 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5036

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003952

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2026

TERIYAKI BOX

745 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 1030 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3041

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004160

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2026

DUNKIN DONUTS #356296

2462 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-3526

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004218

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2026

BEST WESTERN ATLANTA – MARIETTA BALLPARK – FOOD

1940 LELAND DR SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-6102

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004276

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2026

PERKS COFFEE AND NOM STATION

3000 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 176 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8430

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005349

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2026

DOMINOS PIZZA #4160

3880 DUE WEST RD NW STE 108 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1025

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006278

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2026

MARIETTA DONUTS II

2953 COBB PKWY STE 8 KENNESAW, GA 30152-2618

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006383

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-21-2026

FREDDY’S FROZEN CUSTARD & STEAKBURGERS

3705 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-1644

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002625

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2026

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #1708

5020 CHEROKEE ST STE 300 ACWORTH, GA 30101-5282

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-6200

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2026

TACO BELL #32644

5080 CHEROKEE ST ACWORTH, GA 30101-4906

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002749

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2026

IHOP #2090

2390 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2750

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26728

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2026

KFC #G135088

5040 CHEROKEE ST ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000234

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2026

WILDWOOD CAFE @ 3200

3200 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 150 ATLANTA, GA 30339-8439

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20610

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2026

CIELO BLUE MEXICAN GRILL & CANTINA

3805 DALLAS HWY SW STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1612

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001281

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2026

BETHEL GARDENS – PCH

3805 JACKSON WAY EXT POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2239

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003313

Last Inspection Score: 62

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2026

THAI BASIL AND SUSHI ZEN

3330 COBB PKWY NW STE 316 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8788

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003344

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2026

LOS MAGUEYS MEXICAN RESTAURANT

2404 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-2529

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003935

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2026

DON DIEGO RESTAURANT

3200 HOPELAND INDUSTRIAL BLVD STE 800 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004228

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2026

ROSATIS PIZZA

2650 DALLAS HWY SW STE 210 MARIETTA, GA 30064-7508

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006571

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2026

ZAXBY’S

1420 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3702

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006930

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2026

TACOS LOCOS EL CHOLO

3330 COBB PKWY STE 9 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8788

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007144

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2026

!!CAFE 200

200 GALLERIA PKWY STE 120 ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007266

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2026

!!TACO LA VILLA

3545 CANTON RD STE 102 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7617

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007328

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-20-2026

WELLSTAR COBB HOSPITAL DOCTOR’S LOUNGE

3950 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1121

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001119

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2026

MAZZY’S SPORTS BAR & GRILL II

2217 ROSWELL RD STE A-200 MARIETTA, GA 30062-2972

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-15273

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2026

FRESH TO ORDER

1260 CUMBERLAND MALL STE 175 ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20676

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2026

JEREZ MEXICAN TAQUERIA

4968 AUSTELL RD STE 124 AUSTELL, GA 30106-2070

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006255

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2026

MONARCA ALTA COCINA

3085 CANTON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-3810

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007265

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 01-16-2026

!!SUBOURBON BAR