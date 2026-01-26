Icy Roads and Bone-Chilling Winds Prompt Warnings Across Georgia

An Ice Storm Warning remains in effect across most of north Georgia, with a Winter Weather Advisory immediately to the south. As the Ice Storm Warning expires at 10 a.m. Monday, a Cold Weather Advisory will take its place.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for north and central Georgia for Monday, January 26.

Roadway impacts will persist due to subfreezing temperatures, while dangerously cold wind chills and additional cold advisories raise concern for vulnerable populations through midweek.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia.



.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…



An Ice Storm Warning is in effect across most of north Georgia. A

Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect immediately south of the

Ice Storm Warning. Impacts on roadways will continue as

temperatures fall well below freezing in many areas of north and

central Georgia.



Outside of the winter warnings and advisories, impacts on local

roadways will be possible across north Georgia and portions of

central Georgia Monday morning as patchy ice forms. Many roadways

are still wet and will become slick in patches. Please use caution

if traveling during the overnight or morning hours.



A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect this morning. With gusty

winds, feels like temperatures will be in the single digits and

low teens across many areas. Please take necessary precautions for

plants, pipes, and animals. If going outside for any extended

period, wear appropriate clothing.



.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Tuesday through Sunday…



Very cold nighttime temperatures and “feels like” temperatures

from Monday through potentially Friday will be an added concern

for areas with impacted utilities and for vulnerable populations.



Another Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Monday Night and

Tuesday morning. Feels like temperatures will once again be in the

single digits and teens across all of north and central Georgia.

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

