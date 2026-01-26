Mableton City Council agendas for January 28, 2026

The Mableton City Council will hold a work session and a regular meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168. The work session begins at 5:15 p.m., followed by the regular council meeting at 6:30 p.m.

We’ve included the agenda below, but to download and read the complete agenda packet with supporting documents, follow this link.

Please note that the regular meeting has four public hearing items that have requests to be withdrawn, deferred, or held.



City Council Work Session Agenda (5:15 p.m.)

Call to order Roll call Invocation Pledge of Allegiance Agenda items and discussion 2026 City Events Calendar — Dr. Ashlee Houston, Events Coordinator

Presentation of 2024-25 Audit Report — Finance Director Karen Ellis and Meredith Lipson of Mauldin & Jenkins Pre regular meeting agenda review Announcements Executive session (if needed) for litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(1)(A)), real estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(1)), personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(2)), and misc. exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(4) & (5)) Adjournment

City Council Regular Meeting Agenda (6:30 p.m.)

Call to order Roll call Invocation Pledge of Allegiance Approval of agenda Oath of office administered to reelected District 6 Councilwoman Debora Herndon by Mableton Municipal Court Chief Judge Che A. Karega II Public hearings REZ2025-009 — Tax Parcel 18039000110 (6671 Mableton Parkway) — Request to rezone a 2.33-acre parcel from R-20 to NRC for a commercial development — Director Michael Hughes Open public hearing Applicant and speakers who are in favor — 10 minutes Opposition — 10 minutes Close public hearing Council questions and discussion

REZ-2025-010 — Tax Parcel 19083800130 (3710 Cedar Drive SW) — Request to rezone the subject property from R-20 to LRO for the development of an office building — Applicant requests to withdraw — Director Michael Hughes

REZ2025-008 — Tax Parcel 19115100080 (5080 Brookwood Drive SW) — Request to rezone 1.98 acres from R-20 to NRC for the development of a convenience store with self-service fuel; tenant spaces/units — Applicant is requesting withdrawal without prejudice — Director Michael Hughes

TLUP2005-004 — Tax Parcel 18039100080 (245 Hunnicut Rd) — Applicant seeking a temporary land use permit for a dog-sitting business — Item to be held for lack of advertising and other requirements / Staff hold — Director Michael Hughes

REZ-2025-006 — Tax Parcel 18020100030 (Old Alabama Rd) and Tax Parcel 18025800020 (Cardell Rd) — Request to rezone 22 acres from R-20/OSC to RA-6 for the development of 101 single-family detached homes — Applicant request to deferral / Planning Commission recommend deferral — Director Michael Hughes Presentations/acknowledgements/proclamations Update on Silver Creek parking restriction for Alderman Trace — Cobb County Department of Transportation Director Drew Raessler, P.E. Appointments Public comments (2 minutes per speaker; no more than 30 minutes total). Anyone wishing to make a public comment should complete and submit the public comment card to the City Clerk prior to the start of the meeting. Consent agenda To review a summary of the appeal hearing conducted on Dec. 9, 2025 for Plaza Package 2.0 d/b/a Plaza Liquor 2.0

Consideration and approval of addendum to agreement to vacate 780 Concord Road (Silver Comet Parcel) between Greg Totherow and the City of Mableton

Approval of Jan. 6, 2026 minutes Unfinished business New business Consideration of resolution to pause issuance of alcohol server permits pending agreement or alternative lawful use — Business License Supervisor LaMaya Edmonds

First read — Amending an ordinance updating Chapter 8, Buildings and Construction of the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances and other lawful purposes — Jerry Silver, Code Enforcement Director Other business/discussion City manager’s announcements/comments City attorney/city clerk/staff announcements/comments Mayor and council announcements/comments Executive session (if needed) for litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(1)(A)), real estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(1)), personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(2)), and misc. exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(4) & (5)) Adjournment

Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting. The clerk can be located at the City of Mableton Administrative Offices, 1245 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton, Georgia 30126 during regular office hours.