Gasoline prices rise in Georgia, and nationally, over past week

Gasoline prices edged upward in Georgia and nationally over the past week, driven at least in part by colder weather.

According to AAA’s weekly report, gasoline prices in Georgia rose six cents, reaching an average cost of $2.70 per gallon for regular unleaded.

EV charging rates at DC fast-charging stations remained stable at a national average of 38 cents per kilowatt hour. Home charging, while slower, is much less expensive, often less than three cents per kilowatt hour in Georgia during off-peak hours.

“Colder weather has pushed fuel costs up, leading to slightly higher gas prices across the state even though demand hasn’t changed,” said Montrae Waiters, spokesperson for AAA–The Auto Club Group. “Local officials are advising drivers to avoid traveling until conditions improve and the roads are safe.”

Cobb County gasoline price average

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $2.70 per gallon, the same aas the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

National Average Climbs a Bit, Keeping Pump Prices in the $2 Range

As winter weather swept across much of the country this weekend, fewer drivers hit the road, yet the national average still inched up by four cents to $2.86 per gallon. This time of year, typically brings the lowest gasoline demand, which helps keep crude oil prices in the high‑$50 to low‑$60 range. Demand usually begins to rise toward late February and early March as temperatures warm and travelers head out for Spring Break.

Electric:

Electric vehicle drivers saw no change in charging costs this past week, with the national average holding steady at 38 cents per kilowatt-hour. To plan ahead, drivers can check charging prices along their route using AAA’s TripTik Travel Planner.

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”