Ice accumulation, dangerous travel conditions, and widespread power outages expected in metro Atlanta starting Saturday

A powerful ice storm is expected to hit parts of Georgia beginning this afternoon, with forecasters warning of significant ice accumulations, widespread power outages, and dangerous travel conditions through Monday morning.

…ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10

AM EST MONDAY…



* WHAT…Significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations between

a quarter of an inch and one inch are expected.



* WHERE…Portions of east central, north central, northeast, and

northwest Georgia.



* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Monday.



* IMPACTS…Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice.

Travel could be impossible.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…



Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

In addition the following Hazardous Weather Outlook was posted:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE...Today and Tonight... An Ice Storm Warning will be in effect today and tonight across most of north Georgia. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect immediately south of the Ice Storm Warning, where lesser ice accumulation is expected. Travel impacts and power outages will likely begin this evening and overnight. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday... The Ice Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until Monday morning. Significant impacts to road conditions and power infrastructure are likely by Sunday morning. Cold conditions well after the ice storm has ended could exacerbate icy roads on Monday. Additionally, very cold nighttime temperatures and "feels like" temperatures from Monday through potentially Friday will be an added concern for areas with impacted utilities and for vulnerable populations. Confidence in a significant ice storm is high! Now is the time to review your emergency plan and finish making preparations.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook: Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Gordon, Pickens, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Clayton, Henry, Warren

