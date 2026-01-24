This week’s schedule of lane closures for the ongoing $1.2 billion I-285 and I-20 West Interchange project in Cobb and Fulton

Interstate 20 and 285 shields are overlaid on a drawing of an interstate highway interchange

January 24, 2026

The Georgia Department of Transportation released the following updated schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 for the estimated $1.2 billion I-285/I-20 West Interchange project.

This week’s updated schedule begins Monday, January 26, and continues through Friday, January 30:

Weather permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) contractors will temporarily close interstate lanes for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project. This project will reconstruct and widen several interstate system-to-system ramps at the I-285/I-20 West Interchange and add a combination of collector-distributor lanes or connecting lanes, and auxiliary lanes along I-20 west and I-285 north of the interchange.

Lane Closures

RoadwayActivityStart DateEnd DateTimes
I-285 Northbound
Cascade Road to Bolton RoadSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, January 26Friday, January 309 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
Cascade Road to Bolton RoadDouble, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, January 26Friday, January 3011 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
I-285 Southbound
US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. DriveSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, January 26Friday, January 309 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. DriveAlternating, double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure, and double, left-lane, and left-shoulder closureMonday, January 26Friday, January 3011 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
SR 280/South Cobb Drive to the I-20 InterchangePacing operation, all lanes and shouldersMonday, January 26Thursday, January 2910:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily
I-20 Westbound
SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive to the I-285 InterchangePacing operation, all lanes and shouldersMonday, January 26Thursday, January 2910:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily
Anderson Avenue underpass to Riverside ParkwaySingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureTuesday, January 27Friday, January 309 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
Anderson Avenue underpass to Riverside ParkwayAlternating, double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure, and double, left-lane, and left shoulder closureTuesday, January 27Friday, January 3011 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
I-20 Eastbound
Riverside Parkway to the I-285 InterchangeDouble, left-lane, and left-shoulder closureWednesday, January 28Friday, January 3011 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard to the I-285 northbound rampPacing operation, all lanes and shoulders to include a rolling lane closure, single, right-lane, and right-shoulderTuesday, January 27Wednesday, January 2810:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily
Other Locations
SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard SB from Wendell Drive to Shirley Drive        Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, January 26Friday, January 308 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive NB from Old Gordon Road to Adamsville DriveSingle, right-lane, and right-shoulder closureMonday, January 26Friday, January 308 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly

Advisory: Exact time may change due to weather conditions. There may be intermittent traffic pacing and lane and ramp closures that occur within the work zone in addition to this notice. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
 
For additional project information, visit https://0013918-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.

