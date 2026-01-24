This week’s schedule of lane closures for the ongoing $1.2 billion I-285 and I-20 West Interchange project in Cobb and Fulton

The Georgia Department of Transportation released the following updated schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 for the estimated $1.2 billion I-285/I-20 West Interchange project.
This week’s updated schedule begins Monday, January 26, and continues through Friday, January 30:
Weather permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) contractors will temporarily close interstate lanes for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project. This project will reconstruct and widen several interstate system-to-system ramps at the I-285/I-20 West Interchange and add a combination of collector-distributor lanes or connecting lanes, and auxiliary lanes along I-20 west and I-285 north of the interchange.
Lane Closures
|Roadway
|Activity
|Start Date
|End Date
|Times
|I-285 Northbound
|Cascade Road to Bolton Road
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Monday, January 26
|Friday, January 30
|9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly
|Cascade Road to Bolton Road
|Double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Monday, January 26
|Friday, January 30
|11 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
|I-285 Southbound
|US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Monday, January 26
|Friday, January 30
|9 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
|US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive
|Alternating, double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure, and double, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure
|Monday, January 26
|Friday, January 30
|11 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
|SR 280/South Cobb Drive to the I-20 Interchange
|Pacing operation, all lanes and shoulders
|Monday, January 26
|Thursday, January 29
|10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily
|I-20 Westbound
|SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive to the I-285 Interchange
|Pacing operation, all lanes and shoulders
|Monday, January 26
|Thursday, January 29
|10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily
|Anderson Avenue underpass to Riverside Parkway
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Tuesday, January 27
|Friday, January 30
|9 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
|Anderson Avenue underpass to Riverside Parkway
|Alternating, double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure, and double, left-lane, and left shoulder closure
|Tuesday, January 27
|Friday, January 30
|11 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
|I-20 Eastbound
|Riverside Parkway to the I-285 Interchange
|Double, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure
|Wednesday, January 28
|Friday, January 30
|11 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
|SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard to the I-285 northbound ramp
|Pacing operation, all lanes and shoulders to include a rolling lane closure, single, right-lane, and right-shoulder
|Tuesday, January 27
|Wednesday, January 28
|10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily
|Other Locations
|SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard SB from Wendell Drive to Shirley Drive
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Monday, January 26
|Friday, January 30
|8 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
|SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive NB from Old Gordon Road to Adamsville Drive
|Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure
|Monday, January 26
|Friday, January 30
|8 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Nightly
Advisory: Exact time may change due to weather conditions. There may be intermittent traffic pacing and lane and ramp closures that occur within the work zone in addition to this notice. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
For additional project information, visit https://0013918-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.
