Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Sunday, January 25, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts rain showers here in Cobb County on Sunday, January 25, 2026, with a high near 40 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to an Ice Storm Warning that is in effect across most of north Georgia. A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect immediately south of the Ice Storm Warning, where lesser ice accumulation is expected.

Travel impacts to some bridges and overpasses as well as general ice accumulations have already begun in parts of northeastern and far northwestern Georgia tonight. Impacts will continue to spread through the rest of the Ice Storm Warning area into the morning hours on Sunday.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 5:38 am, 30 °F L: 28 ° H: 31 ° Feels like 21 °F ° snow Humidity: 92 % Pressure: 1019 mb 10 mph E Wind Gust: 20 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0 inch Clouds: 100% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 7:39 am Sunset: 6:01 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Freezing rain before noon, then rain showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100percent. New ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.2 of an inch possible.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 38.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 37.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2025-12-01 53 36 44.5 -5.5 0.13 2025-12-02 49 36 42.5 -7.3 0.89 2025-12-03 52 32 42 -7.6 0 2025-12-04 50 35 42.5 -6.9 0.1 2025-12-05 48 43 45.5 -3.7 0.17 2025-12-06 47 37 42 -7 T 2025-12-07 43 33 38 -10.8 0 2025-12-08 51 37 44 -4.6 0.06 2025-12-09 50 32 41 -7.4 0 2025-12-10 59 34 46.5 -1.7 0 2025-12-11 53 36 44.5 -3.5 0 2025-12-12 64 36 50 2.2 0 2025-12-13 70 42 56 8.3 0 2025-12-14 61 24 42.5 -5 0.08 2025-12-15 45 20 32.5 -14.8 0 2025-12-16 59 30 44.5 -2.6 0 2025-12-17 65 36 50.5 3.5 0 2025-12-18 63 51 57 10.2 T 2025-12-19 64 39 51.5 4.8 0.28 2025-12-20 64 34 49 2.5 0 2025-12-21 58 41 49.5 3.1 0.03 2025-12-22 62 48 55 8.8 0 2025-12-23 68 50 59 12.9 T 2025-12-24 78 53 65.5 19.5 0 2025-12-25 73 57 65 19.2 0 2025-12-26 69 58 63.5 17.8 0 2025-12-27 78 60 69 23.4 0 2025-12-28 70 56 63 17.5 T 2025-12-29 64 32 48 2.6 0.08 2025-12-30 42 26 34 -11.2 0 2025-12-31 52 29 40.5 -4.7 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”