Ice storm warning remains in effect in Georgia until Monday morning

Significant ice accumulation is expected to continue through Monday morning across north and central Georgia, prompting an Ice Storm Warning as power outages and hazardous travel conditions develop.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for north and central Georgia for Sunday, January 25, 2026.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What is in the ice storm warning statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST MONDAY… * WHAT…Significant icing. Additional snow/sleet accumulations up to

one inch in northeastern Georgia. Ice accumulations around one

quarter to three quarters of an inch across the warning area. Winds

gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE…Portions of east central, north central, northeast, and

northwest Georgia. * WHEN…Until 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS…Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice.

Travel could be impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Impacts from ice accumulation are already

being felt in portions of northeast Georgia extending into the

Atlanta metro area. These impacts will expand through the morning

hours across the warning area as ice accumulations continue to

build.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Clayton, Henry, Warren

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.