Cobb County News Quiz: Test Your Knowledge of This Week’s Headlines

Here on the main website, it will be a weekend quiz, published Saturdays and Sundays. On Saturday the quiz will highlight news stories from the county over the past week. This quiz is for the week ending Friday, January 23, 2026.

The purpose is to create a fun educational experience that engages readers.

Looking up the answers on the web or in other sources is not cheating. The quiz aims to encourage readers to learn about the operation and history of the county in which they live. It’s great if you already know the answers, but if you don’t, you should learn them! The answers for this quiz can be found by visiting the links listed below the quiz.

1. Last week a group of members of the Cobb delegation proposed legislation that school districts be prohibited from omitting something. What was that? DEI programs Public comments from the livestream at school board meetings Recess in elementary schools Lacrosse programs 2. A foreign nation received its first Lockheed Martin C-130J recently. What was that nation? China Turkey Canada Mexico 3. Kimberly McCoy, longtime Cobb County victim advocate within the DA's office, was recently reported to a statewide position. What body was she appointed to? Department of Public Safety Board of Pardons and Paroles Supreme Court of Georgia Department of Transportation 4. Marietta Theatre Company launched its 2026 season with a popular musical comedy. What was that musical? Little Shop of Horrors Carousel My Fair Lady The Producers 5. The Kennesaw City Council has been discussing the improvement of one of its parks. What is that park? Depot Park Swift Cantrell Park Chalker Park Adams Park Loading... Loading...



