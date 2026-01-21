Mexico Becomes First Latin American Nation to Operate C-130J Super Hercules

The Fuerza Aérea Mexicana (FAM) has acquired its first Lockheed Martin C-130J-30 Super Hercules tactical airlifter, becoming the first country in Latin America to operate the advanced aircraft, Lockheed Martin announced.

The acquisition marks a significant modernization step for the FAM, replacing legacy C-130 aircraft with the most advanced model of the Hercules family. The C-130J-30 adds 15 feet of cargo space and offers increased power, range and fuel efficiency. The purchase is the first of two international C-130J contracts closing out in 2025, with the second customer yet to be disclosed.

“This historic decision by Mexico reflects the continued trust placed in the C-130J Super Hercules by operators around the world,” said Trish Pagan, vice president of Lockheed Martin’s Air Mobility & Maritime Missions. “With their new C-130J-30, the Fuerza Aérea Mexicana’s tactical airlift capability will deliver unmatched performance, exceptional reliability, and the versatility to perform all 20 missions the C-130J is certified to execute.”

Mexico has operated Hercules aircraft for more than five decades, utilizing them in military operations, humanitarian aid and disaster response. The transition to the C-130J-30 is expected to be seamless due to existing FAM expertise and infrastructure, enhancing operational readiness and modernization.

Mexico joins a group of 24 other nations flying the C-130J, part of a global fleet of over 560 aircraft. The move underscores growing interest in multi-role airlift capabilities across Latin America, with the C-130J offering certified multi-mission versatility, reliability and a global support network.

Lockheed Martin and Cobb County

The Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta has been a major employer in Cobb County since 1951, when the Lockheed Corporation, a predecessor of Lockheed Martin, took over the former site of the WWII Bell Bomber plant.

The C-130 program is the largest program operating at the Marietta facility. The plant currently produces the C-130J Super Hercules (see the company’s Fast Facts on the C-130J or the company’s C-30J brochure for more information).

The Marietta plant also provides ongoing support for the C-5 Galaxy, which celebrated its 50th year in operation in 2018. The C-5 Galaxy is expected to remain in service until 2045.

The Marietta location also supports the P-3 Orion, and manufactures the center wings for the F-35.