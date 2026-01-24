CobbLinc to Suspend Bus Service Due to Winter Weather Threat

CobbLinc will suspend all bus service starting Saturday evening as a winter storm approaches the metro Atlanta area, transit officials announced Friday.

Service on all routes will end by 6 p.m. on Jan. 24, with no operations scheduled for Sunday or Monday due to expected icy road conditions. Officials cited forecasts of freezing rain and sleet that could create hazardous travel conditions across Cobb County.

“This decision is made in the interest of safety for our riders and employees,” CobbLinc said in a statement.

Cobb County Manager Dr. Jackie McMorris has issued a countywide closure beginning Saturday at 6 p.m. and lasting through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 26.

Weather permitting, normal bus service is expected to resume at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

CobbLinc urged passengers who rely on public transit to make alternate transportation plans during the suspension. Riders can stay informed through the agency’s website and social media channels as updates become available.