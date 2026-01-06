Local Trivia Challenge: Can you match Cobb commission chairs with facts about them?

By Larry Felton Johnson

Quizzes are a good way to learn about the features, culture and history of our county and cities. So for the past year or two I’ve enjoyed putting together quizzes.



I recently decided to expand this into a whole section, Puzzles Games and Quizzes.

Most of the features on that category page will be about Cobb County or its cities, but as I find new types of puzzles to run, some of them will be simple number and word games, and brain teasers.

This quiz tests your knowledge of people who have chaired the Cobb County Board of Commissioners.

Match the Cobb County Fact to the Item Tap one item from the left, then tap the matching item on the right. Get them all. Left Right Select a left item to begin.

About the Cobb County Board of Commissioners

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners (BOC) is the duly authorized governing authority of Cobb County. The Board exercises the powers, duties, and responsibilities granted under state law and its amendments.

Structure and Elections

The Board consists of five members: four district commissioners and one Commission Chair.

Commission Chair — Elected countywide by all qualified voters.

— Elected countywide by all qualified voters. District Commissioners — Four seats representing Districts 1 through 4. Candidates must reside in the district they seek to represent, and only voters within that district elect their commissioner.

— Four seats representing Districts 1 through 4. Candidates must reside in the district they seek to represent, and only voters within that district elect their commissioner. Terms — All commissioners serve four-year terms.

Compensation

Commission Chair : $140,582.87 per year

: $140,582.87 per year District Commissioners: $48,411.00 per year

Meeting Schedule

The Board of Commissioners holds two regular meetings each month:

Second Tuesday at 9:00 a.m.

Fourth Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

Current Board Members

Name Position Contact Term Ends Lisa Cupid Chairwoman lisa.cupid@cobbcounty.gov 12/31/2028 Keli Gambrill District 1 Commissioner keli.gambrill@cobbcounty.gov 12/31/2026 Erick Allen District 2 Commissioner erick.allen@cobbcounty.gov 12/31/2028 JoAnn K. Birrell District 3 Commissioner joann.birrell@cobbcounty.gov 12/31/2026 Monique Sheffield District 4 Commissioner monique.sheffield@cobbcounty.gov 12/31/2028

The learn more about the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, follow this link to the county’s website.