Local Trivia Challenge: Can you match Cobb commission chairs with facts about them?

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson January 6, 2026

By Larry Felton Johnson

Quizzes are a good way to learn about the features, culture and history of our county and cities. So for the past year or two I’ve enjoyed putting together quizzes.

I recently decided to expand this into a whole section, Puzzles Games and Quizzes.

Most of the features on that category page will be about Cobb County or its cities, but as I find new types of puzzles to run, some of them will be simple number and word games, and brain teasers.

This quiz tests your knowledge of people who have chaired the Cobb County Board of Commissioners.

      About the Cobb County Board of Commissioners

      The Cobb County Board of Commissioners (BOC) is the duly authorized governing authority of Cobb County. The Board exercises the powers, duties, and responsibilities granted under state law and its amendments.

      Structure and Elections

      The Board consists of five members: four district commissioners and one Commission Chair.

      • Commission Chair — Elected countywide by all qualified voters.
      • District Commissioners — Four seats representing Districts 1 through 4. Candidates must reside in the district they seek to represent, and only voters within that district elect their commissioner.
      • Terms — All commissioners serve four-year terms.

      Compensation

      • Commission Chair: $140,582.87 per year
      • District Commissioners: $48,411.00 per year

      Meeting Schedule

      The Board of Commissioners holds two regular meetings each month:

      • Second Tuesday at 9:00 a.m.
      • Fourth Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

      Current Board Members

      NamePositionContactTerm Ends
      Lisa CupidChairwomanlisa.cupid@cobbcounty.gov12/31/2028
      Keli GambrillDistrict 1 Commissionerkeli.gambrill@cobbcounty.gov12/31/2026
      Erick AllenDistrict 2 Commissionererick.allen@cobbcounty.gov12/31/2028
      JoAnn K. BirrellDistrict 3 Commissionerjoann.birrell@cobbcounty.gov12/31/2026
      Monique SheffieldDistrict 4 Commissionermonique.sheffield@cobbcounty.gov12/31/2028

      The learn more about the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, follow this link to the county’s website.

