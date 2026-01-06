Local Trivia Challenge: Can you match Cobb commission chairs with facts about them?

By Larry Felton Johnson
Quizzes are a good way to learn about the features, culture and history of our county and cities. So for the past year or two I’ve enjoyed putting together quizzes.
I recently decided to expand this into a whole section, Puzzles Games and Quizzes.
Most of the features on that category page will be about Cobb County or its cities, but as I find new types of puzzles to run, some of them will be simple number and word games, and brain teasers.
This quiz tests your knowledge of people who have chaired the Cobb County Board of Commissioners.
Match the Cobb County Fact to the Item
Tap one item from the left, then tap the matching item on the right. Get them all.
Left
Right
About the Cobb County Board of Commissioners
The Cobb County Board of Commissioners (BOC) is the duly authorized governing authority of Cobb County. The Board exercises the powers, duties, and responsibilities granted under state law and its amendments.
Structure and Elections
The Board consists of five members: four district commissioners and one Commission Chair.
- Commission Chair — Elected countywide by all qualified voters.
- District Commissioners — Four seats representing Districts 1 through 4. Candidates must reside in the district they seek to represent, and only voters within that district elect their commissioner.
- Terms — All commissioners serve four-year terms.
Compensation
- Commission Chair: $140,582.87 per year
- District Commissioners: $48,411.00 per year
Meeting Schedule
The Board of Commissioners holds two regular meetings each month:
- Second Tuesday at 9:00 a.m.
- Fourth Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.
Current Board Members
|Name
|Position
|Contact
|Term Ends
|Lisa Cupid
|Chairwoman
|lisa.cupid@cobbcounty.gov
|12/31/2028
|Keli Gambrill
|District 1 Commissioner
|keli.gambrill@cobbcounty.gov
|12/31/2026
|Erick Allen
|District 2 Commissioner
|erick.allen@cobbcounty.gov
|12/31/2028
|JoAnn K. Birrell
|District 3 Commissioner
|joann.birrell@cobbcounty.gov
|12/31/2026
|Monique Sheffield
|District 4 Commissioner
|monique.sheffield@cobbcounty.gov
|12/31/2028
The learn more about the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, follow this link to the county’s website.
Be the first to comment on "Local Trivia Challenge: Can you match Cobb commission chairs with facts about them?"