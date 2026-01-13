Marietta City Council agenda for Wed. Jan 14

The Marietta City Council will hold its regular meeting on Wednesday, January 14 at 7 p.m. We’ve reprinted the draft agenda below. You can visit the agenda on the City of Marietta website by following this link, but the agenda is subject to revision at the agenda review session held at 6 p.m. before the regular meeting.

Presentations

20260001 — Marietta Police Department New Officers

Presentation of New Officers to the Marietta Police Department. Officer Jose Doradea

Officer Brian Souza Silva

Officer Jayden Ellis

Officer Dillon Brumet

Officer Rhazeer Jones

Each speaker is allotted five (5) minutes, for a combined total of 20 minutes.

20260084 — Scheduled Appearance

Scheduled Appearance — Donald Barth. 20260085 — Scheduled Appearance

Scheduled Appearance — Tracy Stevenson.

Consent Agenda

Consent agenda items are marked by an asterisk (*). Consent items are approved by majority of council. A public hearing will be held only for those items marked by an asterisk that require a public hearing (also noted on agenda).

Minutes

20251078 Regular Meeting — December 10, 2025

Review and approval of the December 10, 2025 meeting minutes. 20251081 Special Meeting — December 8, 2025

Review and approval of the December 8, 2025 special meeting minutes. 20260061 Special Meeting — December 18, 2025

Review and approval of the December 18, 2025 special meeting minutes. 20260070 Special Meeting — January 5, 2026

Review and approval of the January 5, 2026 special meeting minutes.

* 20260002 — Board of Zoning Appeals Appointment (Ward 1)

Reappointment of James R. Southerland to the Board of Zoning Appeals (Ward 1) for a three (3) year term, expiring January 14, 2029. * 20260003 — Planning Commission Appointment (Ward 1)

Reappointment of Craig Smith to the Planning Commission (Ward 1), for a three (3) year term, expiring January 14, 2029. * 20260015 — City of Marietta Pension Board 2026 Appointments

Appointment of Ronnie Barrett (Post 4), Patina Brown (Post 5), and Patrick Bonito (Post 8) to the City of Marietta Pension Board for a three-year term, beginning on January 1, 2026, and expiring on December 31, 2028.

Ordinances

20250816 — Z2025-23 [REZONING] PRE POWDER SPRINGS ROAD, LLC (Laura Wilson Harding)

Rezoning request for approximately 10.9 acres on Powder Springs Road SW (Ward 2B), from R-20 (unincorporated Cobb County) to PRD-SF (Planned Residential Development — Single Family) in the city. Planning Commission recommends: Denial If Council votes to approve, the following variances would be incorporated as a condition of PRD-SF zoning: Variance to reduce the minimum lot size from 4,000 square feet to 3,000 square feet [§708.09 (H.)]

Variance to reduce the proportion of homes within 300 feet of an active recreation facility from 75% to 50% [§708.09 (B.h.)]

Variance to provide one (1) access point onto an arterial or collector street rather than two (2) in a development of more than 51 single-family residential units [§730.01 (A.)] Public Hearing (all parties sworn in) 20250817 — A2025-03 [ANNEXATION] PRE POWDER SPRINGS ROAD, LLC (Laura Wilson Harding)

Annexation request for the same Powder Springs Road SW property (approximately 10.9 acres). Ward 2B. Planning Commission recommends: Denial Public Hearing (all parties sworn in) 20250818 — CA2025-07 [CODE AMENDMENT]

Future Land Use designation proposed as MDR (Medium Density Residential) in conjunction with the requested annexation for the Powder Springs Road SW property. Ward 2B. Planning Commission recommends: Denial Public Hearing (all parties sworn in) 20250947 — Z2025-25 [REZONING] TRATON, LLC.

Rezoning request for multiple parcels (including Burnap Street, Croft Street, Jordan Street, and Roselane Street) from R-2 to R-4, with an increased density of 5.5 units/acre. Ward 4B. Planning Commission recommends: Approval Stipulation letter (if approved): Letter of Agreeable Stipulations and Conditions to Shelby Little, AICP, Planning & Zoning Manager, from J. Kevin Moore dated January 5, 2026. Public Hearing (all parties sworn in) 20251049 — Z2026-01 [REZONING] Andrew & Jessica McEntyre

Rezoning request for 63 Trammell Street (0.291 acres) from R-4 to R-4 with an increase in density to 6.9 units/acre. Ward 3A. Planning Commission recommends: Approval Variances incorporated if approved: For 63 Trammell Street: decrease minimum lot width from 75 ft. to 50 ft. [§708.04 (H)]; decrease minimum lot size from 7,500 sq. ft. to 6,300 sq. ft. [§708.04 (H)]; reduce side setbacks from 10 ft. to 5 ft. [§708.04 (H)].

decrease minimum lot width from 75 ft. to 50 ft. [§708.04 (H)]; decrease minimum lot size from 7,500 sq. ft. to 6,300 sq. ft. [§708.04 (H)]; reduce side setbacks from 10 ft. to 5 ft. [§708.04 (H)]. For Reynolds Street Lot: decrease minimum lot width from 75 ft. to 49 ft. [§708.04 (H)]; decrease minimum lot size from 7,500 sq. ft. to 6,300 sq. ft. [§708.04 (H)]; reduce side setbacks from 10 ft. to 5 ft. [§708.04 (H)]. Public Hearing (all parties sworn in) 20251050 — Z2026-02 [REZONING] Avis Mobility Ventures, LLC (FVR Georgia, LLC.)

Rezoning request for 1401 Cobb Parkway South from CRC (Community Retail Commercial) to LI (Light Industrial). Ward 7A. Planning Commission recommends: Approval Variance condition noted: storage of passenger vehicles reinstated as a legally nonconforming use (subject to restrictions in Section 706); occupational license required from the City. Public Hearing (all parties sworn in) 20251051 — Z2026-03 [REZONING] The Palms at Paces Ferry, LLC

Rezoning request for property on Bells Ferry Road (1583, 1567, 1605, and 1611) from R-20 (Cobb County) and R-2 to PRD-SF. Ward 5B. Planning Commission recommends: Approval Variance to reduce the minimum tract size from 3 acres to 2.335 acres [§708.09 (H)]

Variance to reduce the minimum recreation area from 17,424 sq. ft. to 10,600 sq. ft. [§708.09 (B.1.h)] Public Hearing (all parties sworn in) 20251052 — A2026-01 [ANNEXATION] The Palms at Paces Ferry, LLC

Annexation request for 1583 Bells Ferry Road (approximately 0.72 acres, plus any associated right-of-way). Ward 5B. Planning Commission recommends: Approval Public Hearing (all parties sworn in)

CA2026-01 [CODE AMENDMENT]

In conjunction with the requested annexation and rezoning of the Bells Ferry Road property (1583, 1567, 1605, and 1611), the City proposes to designate the Future Land Use as MDR (Medium Density Residential). Ward 5B. Planning Commission recommends: Approval Public Hearing (all parties sworn in)

20260072 — Denial of Claim

Denial of Claim for Morgan Danyelle Wells.

Economic/Community Development: Andre Sims, Chairperson

Finance/Investment: M. Carlyle Kent, Chairperson

Judicial/Legislative: Joseph R. Goldstein, Chairperson

Parks, Recreation and Tourism: Jason Waters, Chairperson

Personnel/Insurance: Cheryl Richardson, Chairperson

Public Safety Committee: Byron “Tee” Anderson, Chairperson

Public Works Committee: Daniel Gaddis, Chairperson

* 20251092 Amendment to the FY2026 Parks Bond Fund

Motion to approve the Budget amendment for the Parks, Recreation, and Facilities Department for a partial reimbursement payment from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources as part of the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant for Larry Ceminsky Park. * 20251090 Adair Drive Utilities

Motion authorizing a variance from the underground utilities ordinance by Comcast Communications for allowing for the installation of fiber optic cable to be over-lashed on existing fiber optic cable and requiring the removal of all duplicate utility poles where Comcast Communications is “next to transfer” along Adair Drive from the utility pole at 29 Adair Drive to the utility pole at 36 Adair Drive. This motion does not grant a perpetual variance. Comcast Communications must relocate underground at its expense if other utilities at the location are moved underground. Ward 4B. * 20251093 Delk Street Speed Study

Motion authorizing Public Works to conduct the speed study of Delk Street from East Dixie Avenue to Hawkins Street to determine if traffic calming measures are needed. Ward 1A. * 20251094 Applications to the Atlanta Regional Commission’s (ARC) Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) and Livable Centers Initiative (LCI) Funding Solicitations

Motion approving the resolutions in support of the City’s submittal of the Rottenwood Creek Trail Project, the North Marietta Parkway Streetscape Project, and the Roswell Road Corridor Study to ARC’s TIP and LCI funding solicitations, and commitment of 20 percent matching funds for each project, if awarded.



Council Member Goldstein discloses that members of his family and/or entities owned by members of his family own the East Marietta Shopping Center that fronts Roswell Road.

20251086 — V2026-01 [VARIANCE] Daniel W. & Heidi Elias

Variance request for property at 126, 130, and 134 South Avenue. Ward 5A. Variance to allow a commercial landscaper to operate within 200’ of residentially zoned property (§708.16 B.22.b.)

Variance to reduce the 10’ buffer adjacent to residentially zoned property (§712.09 F.2.b.iii.)

Variance to allow outdoor storage within 50’ of residential property and across more than 25% of the parcels (§708.16 G.1.c. and d.)

Variance to allow parking on an unpaved surface (§716.08 A. and B.) Public Hearing (all parties sworn in) 20251079 — BLW Actions of January 12, 2026

Review and approval of the January 12, 2026 actions and minutes of Marietta Board of Lights and Water.

Each speaker is allotted five (5) minutes, for a combined total of 30 minutes.

