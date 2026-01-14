Marietta Theatre Company unveils 2026 season lineup with tickets now on sale

Marietta Theatre Company announced its 2026 season lineup on the City of Marietta website, featuring three high-energy musicals and offering season ticket packages starting at just $65. Individual and season tickets are now available for purchase.

Ticket holders can enjoy flexible scheduling with no fees for performance date changes — an appealing perk for holiday gift-givers and avid theatergoers alike.

“Live theatre creates moments that last after the curtain closes,” said Katrina Stroup, president and co-founder of Marietta Theatre Company, quoted in the announcement. “Our team has curated a dynamic season that promises to leave your night, and year, full of laughter, music and joy.”

The 2026 season includes the following shows:

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

January 22–31, 2026

This cult-classic musical combines comedy and horror with a catchy score by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken. A favorite on Broadway and in Hollywood for over three decades, the PG-13 rated show offers a quirky and thrilling start to the season.

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

May 28–June 6, 2026

With music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, this PG-13 rated musical is a vibrant adaptation of the 1980 film. It celebrates friendship and empowerment as three women take control of their workplace in a comedic and inspiring journey set in the late 1970s.

ALL SHOOK UP: THE ELVIS PRESLEY MUSICAL

August 13–22, 2026

Set in the 1950s and inspired by Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, this PG-rated production features Elvis Presley hits like “Jailhouse Rock” and “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” It’s a lively celebration of love, music, and community sure to have audiences dancing in their seats.

Marietta Theatre Company performs at Theatre in the Square, located at 11 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta. For tickets and more information, visit mariettatheatre.tix.com.

To learn more about the nonprofit theater company, upcoming events, and how to support their mission, visit mariettatheatre.com or follow @MariettaTheatreCompany on Facebook, @MariettaTheatre on Instagram, and @MariettaTheatreCo on TikTok.