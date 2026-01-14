How much do you know about the City of Marietta?
We run daily quizzes in the Cobb County Courier newsletter, and lately we’ve begun running quizzes on the main website. If you like the newsletter based on the preview link above, there’s a big green subscribe button to get the newsletter every day.
Each quiz will focus on a specific place or topic related to Cobb County. The intent of these quizzes is not only to gauge our readers’ existing knowledge of the county, but also to educate them. Informed citizens have a much better chance of engaging with the community in a productive way.
After the quiz there is a list of links to learn more about the answers.
Take the Quiz
Explore the answers
Here are links where you can explore the answers to the quiz, and learn more about each topic:
Be the first to comment on "Quiz: How much do you know about the City of Marietta?"