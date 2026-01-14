Man arrested by FBI for robbery spree suspected in Marietta armed robbery

By Mark Woolsey

Police have identified the suspect in a Dec. 28 armed robbery in Marietta.

Authorities say a 32-year-old College Park man had been sought in the robbery of a Subway restaurant at 1871 South Cobb Parkway.

Marietta police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy says the FBI Violent Crime Squad took him into custody earlier this month in connection with multiple armed robberies in other jurisdictions.

The Dec. 28 stickup unfolded as the suspect allegedly held employees at gunpoint, threatening to shoot them unless employees emptied the cash register.

Marietta police labeled the suspect as armed and dangerous after the fast-food robbery.

Anyone with additional information about the robbery is urged to contact the FBI Atlanta office at 770-216-3000 or submit a tip at www.tips.fbi.gov.