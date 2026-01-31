Mountain View Regional Library’s February schedule reflects community dedication and love

By Kelly Johnson

Valentine’s Day, the day of love, is celebrated in February.

And while Mountain View Regional Library’s February schedule may appear routine, it gleams most for the month because it demonstrates the library’s consistent love and dedication to its community. A love which lends itself to serving and supporting the future of the community.

Beginning on the first Tuesday, February 3rd, at 10:30 AM, Mountain View hosts the Cobb Collaborative’s The Basics Storytime Series. This program is designed to teach parents of toddlers (18-36 months) development principles that maximize love with their children in learning to talk, sing, point, count, group and compare. Through exploration of music, movement, and story each week, parents and children will engage and connect with one another, fostering healthy relationships and sowing the seeds of community growth.

For older children 5-12 years, Brick Builders STEM will unleash their inner engineer with learning a design process designed to use their creativity and problem-solving skills, helping them build constructions with LEGO® bricks and other materials. This program, occurring on Monday, February 16th at 2:00 PM, is ideal for the curious child, providing them with a unique opportunity to discover themselves and to develop foundational skills which they may build on as they grow. This event requires registration.

Of course, adults are not obscured by the library’s schedule (below) this month. There is the Book-A-Librarian Tech Help, by which self-love can be had through self-sufficiency, with learning library technologies and systems from a librarian. Paired with this development of the mind, so to speak, the Yoga with Peak Zen event will bolster the self-love through improved vitality.

Other community events scheduled at Mountain View Regional Library are:

Page Turners Book Group, Wednesday, February 4th at 10:30 AM

(James by Percival Everett)

Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond, Tuesday, February 10th at 5:00 PM

Saturday Craft Club (with Hawk Run Hollow Stitchers), Saturday, February 21st at 10:30 AM

Preschool Dance Party with Rhythm Dance Center, Thursday, February 26th at 10:30 AM

Contact Mountain View Regional Library for event inquiries or review its February schedule.

Mountain View Regional Library is located at:

3320 Sandy Plains Road

Marietta, Georgia 30066

+1 770 509 2725

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

FEBRUARY 2026

WEEK 1

FEBRUARY 2026

WEEK 2

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT February 08, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00

















February 09, 2026 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 Baby Storytime







February 10, 2026 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 The Basics Storytime with Cobb Collaborative



10:30 Toddler Storytime



17:00 Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond







February 11, 2026 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 Preschool Storytime



18:00 Yoga with PeakZen







February 12, 2026 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:30 AARP Tax Aide at Mountain View







February 13, 2026 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





10:30 Book-A-Librarian Tech Help







February 14, 2026 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00



















FEBRUARY 2026

WEEK 3

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT February 15, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00

















February 16, 2026 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 Baby Storytime



14:00 Brick Builder STEM







February 17, 2026 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 The Basics Storytime with Cobb Collaborative



10:30 Toddler Storytime







February 18, 2026 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 Preschool Storytime



14:00 Crafternoon







February 19, 2026 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:30 AARP Tax Aide at Mountain View







February 20, 2026 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





10:30 Book-A-Librarian Tech Help







February 21, 2026 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





10:30 Saturday Craft Club with Hawk Run Hollow Stitchers









FEBRUARY 2026

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT February 22, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00

















February 23, 2026 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 Baby Storytime







February 24, 2026 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 Toddler Storytime



17:00 Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond







February 25, 2026 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 Preschool Storytime







February 26, 2026 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:30 Preschool Dance Party with Rhythm Dance Center



10:30 AARP Tax Aide at Mountain View







February 27, 2026 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





10:30 Book-A-Librarian Tech Help







February 28, 2026 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00



















This schedule was compiled as of: 01/19/2026; 01/26; 01/27