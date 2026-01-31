Mountain View Regional Library’s February schedule reflects community dedication and love

By Kelly Johnson
Valentine’s Day, the day of love, is celebrated in February.
And while Mountain View Regional Library’s February schedule may appear routine, it gleams most for the month because it demonstrates the library’s consistent love and dedication to its community. A love which lends itself to serving and supporting the future of the community.
Beginning on the first Tuesday, February 3rd, at 10:30 AM, Mountain View hosts the Cobb Collaborative’s The Basics Storytime Series. This program is designed to teach parents of toddlers (18-36 months) development principles that maximize love with their children in learning to talk, sing, point, count, group and compare. Through exploration of music, movement, and story each week, parents and children will engage and connect with one another, fostering healthy relationships and sowing the seeds of community growth.
For older children 5-12 years, Brick Builders STEM will unleash their inner engineer with learning a design process designed to use their creativity and problem-solving skills, helping them build constructions with LEGO® bricks and other materials. This program, occurring on Monday, February 16th at 2:00 PM, is ideal for the curious child, providing them with a unique opportunity to discover themselves and to develop foundational skills which they may build on as they grow. This event requires registration.
Of course, adults are not obscured by the library’s schedule (below) this month. There is the Book-A-Librarian Tech Help, by which self-love can be had through self-sufficiency, with learning library technologies and systems from a librarian. Paired with this development of the mind, so to speak, the Yoga with Peak Zen event will bolster the self-love through improved vitality.
Other community events scheduled at Mountain View Regional Library are:
- Page Turners Book Group, Wednesday, February 4th at 10:30 AM
(James by Percival Everett)
- Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond, Tuesday, February 10th at 5:00 PM
- Saturday Craft Club (with Hawk Run Hollow Stitchers), Saturday, February 21st at 10:30 AM
- Preschool Dance Party with Rhythm Dance Center, Thursday, February 26th at 10:30 AM
Contact Mountain View Regional Library for event inquiries or review its February schedule.
Mountain View Regional Library is located at:
3320 Sandy Plains Road
Marietta, Georgia 30066
+1 770 509 2725
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
FEBRUARY 2026
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 01, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|February 02, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Baby Storytime
|February 03, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Toddler Storytime
|10:30
|The Basics Storytime with Cobb Collaborative
|February 04, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Page Turners Book Group James by Percival Everett
|10:30
|Preschool Storytime
|February 05, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30
|AARP Tax Aide at Mountain View
|February 06, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30
|Book-A-Librarian Tech Help
|10:30
|Mini & Me Art
|February 07, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
FEBRUARY 2026
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 08, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|February 09, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Baby Storytime
|February 10, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|The Basics Storytime with Cobb Collaborative
|10:30
|Toddler Storytime
|17:00
|Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond
|February 11, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Preschool Storytime
|18:00
|Yoga with PeakZen
|February 12, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30
|AARP Tax Aide at Mountain View
|February 13, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30
|Book-A-Librarian Tech Help
|February 14, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
FEBRUARY 2026
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 15, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|February 16, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Baby Storytime
|14:00
|Brick Builder STEM
|February 17, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|The Basics Storytime with Cobb Collaborative
|10:30
|Toddler Storytime
|February 18, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Preschool Storytime
|14:00
|Crafternoon
|February 19, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30
|AARP Tax Aide at Mountain View
|February 20, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30
|Book-A-Librarian Tech Help
|February 21, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:30
|Saturday Craft Club with Hawk Run Hollow Stitchers
FEBRUARY 2026
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 22, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|February 23, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Baby Storytime
|February 24, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Toddler Storytime
|17:00
|Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond
|February 25, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Preschool Storytime
|February 26, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30
|Preschool Dance Party with Rhythm Dance Center
|10:30
|AARP Tax Aide at Mountain View
|February 27, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30
|Book-A-Librarian Tech Help
|February 28, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
This schedule was compiled as of: 01/19/2026; 01/26; 01/27
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
