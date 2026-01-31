Mountain View Regional Library’s February schedule reflects community dedication and love

A drawing of a red origami heart

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson January 31, 2026

By Kelly Johnson

Valentine’s Day, the day of love, is celebrated in February.

And while Mountain View Regional Library’s February schedule may appear routine, it gleams most for the month because it demonstrates the library’s consistent love and dedication to its community. A love which lends itself to serving and supporting the future of the community.

Beginning on the first Tuesday, February 3rd, at 10:30 AM, Mountain View hosts the Cobb Collaborative’s The Basics Storytime Series. This program is designed to teach parents of toddlers (18-36 months) development principles that maximize love with their children in learning to talk, sing, point, count, group and compare. Through exploration of music, movement, and story each week, parents and children will engage and connect with one another, fostering healthy relationships and sowing the seeds of community growth.

For older children 5-12 years, Brick Builders STEM will unleash their inner engineer with learning a design process designed to use their creativity and problem-solving skills, helping them build constructions with LEGO® bricks and other materials. This program, occurring on Monday, February 16th at 2:00 PM, is ideal for the curious child, providing them with a unique opportunity to discover themselves and to develop foundational skills which they may build on as they grow. This event requires registration.

Of course, adults are not obscured by the library’s schedule (below) this month. There is the Book-A-Librarian Tech Help, by which self-love can be had through self-sufficiency, with learning library technologies and systems from a librarian. Paired with this development of the mind, so to speak, the Yoga with Peak Zen event will bolster the self-love through improved vitality.

Other community events scheduled at Mountain View Regional Library are:

  • Page Turners Book Group, Wednesday, February 4th at 10:30 AM

(James by Percival Everett)

  • Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond, Tuesday, February 10th at 5:00 PM
  • Saturday Craft Club (with Hawk Run Hollow Stitchers), Saturday, February 21st at 10:30 AM
  • Preschool Dance Party with Rhythm Dance Center, Thursday, February 26th at 10:30 AM

Contact Mountain View Regional Library for event inquiries or review its February schedule.

Mountain View Regional Library is located at:

3320 Sandy Plains Road

Marietta, Georgia 30066

+1 770 509 2725

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

FEBRUARY 2026

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 01, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00








February 02, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Baby Storytime




February 03, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Toddler Storytime


10:30The Basics Storytime with Cobb Collaborative




February 04, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Page Turners Book Group James by Percival Everett


10:30Preschool Storytime




February 05, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30AARP Tax Aide at Mountain View




February 06, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:30Book-A-Librarian Tech Help


10:30Mini & Me Art




February 07, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00








FEBRUARY 2026

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 08, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00








February 09, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Baby Storytime




February 10, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30The Basics Storytime with Cobb Collaborative


10:30Toddler Storytime


17:00Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond




February 11, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Preschool Storytime


18:00Yoga with PeakZen




February 12, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30AARP Tax Aide at Mountain View




February 13, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:30Book-A-Librarian Tech Help




February 14, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00








FEBRUARY 2026

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 15, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00








February 16, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Baby Storytime


14:00Brick Builder STEM




February 17, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30The Basics Storytime with Cobb Collaborative


10:30Toddler Storytime




February 18, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Preschool Storytime


14:00Crafternoon




February 19, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30AARP Tax Aide at Mountain View




February 20, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:30Book-A-Librarian Tech Help




February 21, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:30Saturday Craft Club with Hawk Run Hollow Stitchers




FEBRUARY 2026

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 22, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00








February 23, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Baby Storytime




February 24, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Toddler Storytime


17:00Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond




February 25, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Preschool Storytime




February 26, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30Preschool Dance Party with Rhythm Dance Center


10:30AARP Tax Aide at Mountain View




February 27, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:30Book-A-Librarian Tech Help




February 28, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00








This schedule was compiled as of: 01/19/2026; 01/26; 01/27

Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

