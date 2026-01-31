West Cobb Regional Library will teach children about rabbits on Hoppy Valentine’s Day Eve

By Kelly Johnson

According to Greek mythology, the rabbit is sacred to the goddess of love, Aphrodite. It was believed that because the animal is so fertile, it possessed the spirit of the goddess; and to gift one had been viewed as signaling romantic intentions or wishing a couple a fruitful marriage.

By the 1900’s, Geoffrey Chaucer’s dream-vision of a poem, The Parliament of Fowls, popularized Saint Valentine’s Day with its symbolisms of fertility, “When every fowl comes there his mate to take” and “And little rabbits to their play went by.”

West Cobb Regional Library will host Hoppy Valentine’s Day Eve. With rabbits from micro-farm, Plant and Peck, this event will teach toddlers and preschoolers about rabbits and fiber art through crafts and activities. It will also have a Valentine’s Day photo booth, which children may take a picture with a rabbit. It also happens to be a cute way to celebrate love’s embodiment and anthropomorphization. Hoppy Valentine’s Day Eve is on Friday, February 13th at 10:00 AM.

In addition, the library has scheduled Teen Take and Make: Valentine’s Collage Bookmark. Running the week of the 14th, tweens and teens can pick up craft kits to make a floral bookmark, either for themselves or as a gift to a reader they may know. Kits will be available Monday, February 9th at 10:00 AM.

Other events occurring in February at West Cobb Regional Library are:

My First Book Group, Saturday, February 7th at 2:30 PM

(My Daddy is a Cowboy by Stephanie Seales)

Backyard Chicken Keeper’s Club, Tuesday, February 10th at 6:30 PM

West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion

(Memphis by Tara M. Stringfellow)

Pokémon Day 2026: Celebrating 30 Years of Pokémon!, Friday, February 27th at 6 PM

Contact Mountain View Regional Library for event inquiries or review its February schedule.

West Cobb Regional Library is located at:

1750 Dennis Kemp Lane

Kennesaw, Georgia 30152

+1 770 499 4485

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

FEBRUARY 2026

WEEK 1

FEBRUARY 2026

WEEK 2

FEBRUARY 2026

WEEK 3

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT February 15, 2026 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00

















February 16, 2026 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 Baby Storytime



15:30 Pokémon Club







February 17, 2026 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 Toddler Storytime



11:30 Preschool Storytime



17:30 Daggerheart







February 18, 2026 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 Family Storytime!



13:00 Mahjong Meet Up (Intermediate to Advanced)







February 19, 2026 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 West Cobb Craft Club



11:00 Homeschool Curiosity & Creativity ART, Doodling!







February 20, 2026 Friday 10:00 – 18:00

















February 21, 2026 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





14:30 Dungeons and Dragons









FEBRUARY 2026

WEEK 4