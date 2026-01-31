West Cobb Regional Library will teach children about rabbits on Hoppy Valentine’s Day Eve

A drawing of a rabbit and a heart

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson January 31, 2026

By Kelly Johnson

According to Greek mythology, the rabbit is sacred to the goddess of love, Aphrodite. It was believed that because the animal is so fertile, it possessed the spirit of the goddess; and to gift one had been viewed as signaling romantic intentions or wishing a couple a fruitful marriage.

By the 1900’s, Geoffrey Chaucer’s dream-vision of a poem, The Parliament of Fowls, popularized Saint Valentine’s Day with its symbolisms of fertility, “When every fowl comes there his mate to take” and “And little rabbits to their play went by.”

West Cobb Regional Library will host Hoppy Valentine’s Day Eve. With rabbits from micro-farm, Plant and Peck, this event will teach toddlers and preschoolers about rabbits and fiber art through crafts and activities. It will also have a Valentine’s Day photo booth, which children may take a picture with a rabbit. It also happens to be a cute way to celebrate love’s embodiment and anthropomorphization. Hoppy Valentine’s Day Eve is on Friday, February 13th at 10:00 AM.

In addition, the library has scheduled Teen Take and Make: Valentine’s Collage Bookmark. Running the week of the 14th, tweens and teens can pick up craft kits to make a floral bookmark, either for themselves or as a gift to a reader they may know. Kits will be available Monday, February 9th at 10:00 AM.

Other events occurring in February at West Cobb Regional Library are:

  • My First Book Group, Saturday, February 7th at 2:30 PM

(My Daddy is a Cowboy by Stephanie Seales)

  • Backyard Chicken Keeper’s Club, Tuesday, February 10th at 6:30 PM
  • West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion

(Memphis by Tara M. Stringfellow)

  • Pokémon Day 2026: Celebrating 30 Years of Pokémon!, Friday, February 27th at 6 PM

Contact Mountain View Regional Library for event inquiries or review its February schedule.

West Cobb Regional Library is located at:

1750 Dennis Kemp Lane

Kennesaw, Georgia 30152

+1 770 499 4485

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

FEBRUARY 2026

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 01, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00








February 02, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Baby Storytime


10:30Beginners Mahjong


15:30Pokémon Club




February 03, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Toddler Storytime


11:30Preschool Storytime


17:30Daggerheart


18:00Gardeners’ Night Out: Seed Starting




February 04, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Family Storytime!


13:00Mahjong Meet Up (Intermediate to Advanced)




February 05, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00West Cobb Craft Club


11:00Homeschool Curiosity & Creativity




February 06, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00








February 07, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


14:30Dungeons and Dragons


14:30My First Book Group My Daddy is a Cowboy by Stephanie Seales

FEBRUARY 2026

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 08, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00








February 09, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00Teen Take and Make: Valentine’s Collage Bookmark


10:30Baby Storytime


15:30Pokémon Club




February 10, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00Teen Take and Make: Valentine’s Collage Bookmark


10:30Toddler Storytime!


11:30Preschool Storytime


18:30Backyard Chicken Keeper’s Club




February 11, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00Teen Take and Make: Valentine’s Collage Bookmark


10:30Family Storytime!


13:00Mahjong Meet Up (Intermediate to Advanced)


17:30Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot Wednesday




February 12, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00West Cobb Craft Club


10:00Teen Take and Make: Valentine’s Collage Bookmark


16:00Afterschool Storycraft: Celebrate Black History Month!




February 13, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00Teen Take and Make: Valentine’s Collage Bookmark


10:00Hoppy Valentine’s Day Eve!




February 14, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00Saturday Family Fun: Winter Olympics @ West Cobb!


14:30Dungeons and Dragons

FEBRUARY 2026

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 15, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00








February 16, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Baby Storytime


15:30Pokémon Club




February 17, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Toddler Storytime


11:30Preschool Storytime


17:30Daggerheart




February 18, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Family Storytime!


13:00Mahjong Meet Up (Intermediate to Advanced)




February 19, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00West Cobb Craft Club


11:00Homeschool Curiosity & Creativity ART, Doodling!




February 20, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00








February 21, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


14:30Dungeons and Dragons




FEBRUARY 2026

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 22, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00








February 23, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Baby Storytime


15:30Pokémon Club


18:30West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion Memphis by Tara M. Stringfellow




February 24, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Toddler Storytime


11:30Preschool Storytime




February 25, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Family Storytime!


13:00Mahjong Meet Up (Intermediate to Advanced)




February 26, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00West Cobb Craft Club




February 27, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


18:00Pokémon Day 2026: Celebrating 30 Years of Pokémon!




February 28, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


14:30Dungeons and Dragons




