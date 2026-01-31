West Cobb Regional Library will teach children about rabbits on Hoppy Valentine’s Day Eve

By Kelly Johnson
According to Greek mythology, the rabbit is sacred to the goddess of love, Aphrodite. It was believed that because the animal is so fertile, it possessed the spirit of the goddess; and to gift one had been viewed as signaling romantic intentions or wishing a couple a fruitful marriage.
By the 1900’s, Geoffrey Chaucer’s dream-vision of a poem, The Parliament of Fowls, popularized Saint Valentine’s Day with its symbolisms of fertility, “When every fowl comes there his mate to take” and “And little rabbits to their play went by.”
West Cobb Regional Library will host Hoppy Valentine’s Day Eve. With rabbits from micro-farm, Plant and Peck, this event will teach toddlers and preschoolers about rabbits and fiber art through crafts and activities. It will also have a Valentine’s Day photo booth, which children may take a picture with a rabbit. It also happens to be a cute way to celebrate love’s embodiment and anthropomorphization. Hoppy Valentine’s Day Eve is on Friday, February 13th at 10:00 AM.
In addition, the library has scheduled Teen Take and Make: Valentine’s Collage Bookmark. Running the week of the 14th, tweens and teens can pick up craft kits to make a floral bookmark, either for themselves or as a gift to a reader they may know. Kits will be available Monday, February 9th at 10:00 AM.
Other events occurring in February at West Cobb Regional Library are:
- My First Book Group, Saturday, February 7th at 2:30 PM
(My Daddy is a Cowboy by Stephanie Seales)
- Backyard Chicken Keeper’s Club, Tuesday, February 10th at 6:30 PM
- West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion
(Memphis by Tara M. Stringfellow)
- Pokémon Day 2026: Celebrating 30 Years of Pokémon!, Friday, February 27th at 6 PM
Contact Mountain View Regional Library for event inquiries or review its February schedule.
West Cobb Regional Library is located at:
1750 Dennis Kemp Lane
Kennesaw, Georgia 30152
+1 770 499 4485
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
FEBRUARY 2026
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 01, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|February 02, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Baby Storytime
|10:30
|Beginners Mahjong
|15:30
|Pokémon Club
|February 03, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Toddler Storytime
|11:30
|Preschool Storytime
|17:30
|Daggerheart
|18:00
|Gardeners’ Night Out: Seed Starting
|February 04, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Family Storytime!
|13:00
|Mahjong Meet Up (Intermediate to Advanced)
|February 05, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|11:00
|Homeschool Curiosity & Creativity
|February 06, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|February 07, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|14:30
|Dungeons and Dragons
|14:30
|My First Book Group My Daddy is a Cowboy by Stephanie Seales
FEBRUARY 2026
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 08, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|February 09, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00
|Teen Take and Make: Valentine’s Collage Bookmark
|10:30
|Baby Storytime
|15:30
|Pokémon Club
|February 10, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00
|Teen Take and Make: Valentine’s Collage Bookmark
|10:30
|Toddler Storytime!
|11:30
|Preschool Storytime
|18:30
|Backyard Chicken Keeper’s Club
|February 11, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00
|Teen Take and Make: Valentine’s Collage Bookmark
|10:30
|Family Storytime!
|13:00
|Mahjong Meet Up (Intermediate to Advanced)
|17:30
|Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot Wednesday
|February 12, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|10:00
|Teen Take and Make: Valentine’s Collage Bookmark
|16:00
|Afterschool Storycraft: Celebrate Black History Month!
|February 13, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00
|Teen Take and Make: Valentine’s Collage Bookmark
|10:00
|Hoppy Valentine’s Day Eve!
|February 14, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00
|Saturday Family Fun: Winter Olympics @ West Cobb!
|14:30
|Dungeons and Dragons
FEBRUARY 2026
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 15, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|February 16, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Baby Storytime
|15:30
|Pokémon Club
|February 17, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Toddler Storytime
|11:30
|Preschool Storytime
|17:30
|Daggerheart
|February 18, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Family Storytime!
|13:00
|Mahjong Meet Up (Intermediate to Advanced)
|February 19, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|11:00
|Homeschool Curiosity & Creativity ART, Doodling!
|February 20, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|February 21, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|14:30
|Dungeons and Dragons
FEBRUARY 2026
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 22, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|February 23, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Baby Storytime
|15:30
|Pokémon Club
|18:30
|West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion Memphis by Tara M. Stringfellow
|February 24, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Toddler Storytime
|11:30
|Preschool Storytime
|February 25, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Family Storytime!
|13:00
|Mahjong Meet Up (Intermediate to Advanced)
|February 26, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|February 27, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|18:00
|Pokémon Day 2026: Celebrating 30 Years of Pokémon!
|February 28, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|14:30
|Dungeons and Dragons
