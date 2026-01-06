Randy Scamihorn elected chair, David Chastain vice chair of Cobb school board in party-line vote

In a short and unsurprising called meeting, Republican Post 1 member Randy Scamihorn was elected chairman of the Cobb County Board of Education in a 4-3 party-line vote, and Republican Post 4 member David Chastain was elected vice chairman by an identical voting breakdown.

Current Chairman Chastain chided the audience when laughter broke out among several people in attendance after the vote for chair.

Republican Post 5 member John Cristadoro made the nomination of Randy Scamihorn for chair, and member Post 2 member Becky Sayler had nominated fellow Democrat Leroy Tre Hutchins for both chairman and vice chairman. During the nominations for chair, Hutchins had nominated Post 7 Republican member Brad Wheeler, who declined the nomination.

The board then took up approval of a schedule of meetings for 2026. The schedule was approved, along with a motion made by Sayler, proposing that a board retreat be added, with the date to-be-determined at a later date. The schedule and Sayler’s motion passed 7-0.