Folded hearts and Pokémons assemble at South Cobb Regional Library

A drawing of a red origami heart

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson February 1, 2026

By Kelly Johnson

Within its February schedule, South Cobb Regional Library celebrates Valentine’s Day with Origami Valentines. Origami, from the Japanese kanji 折る (oru [verb]) and 紙 (kami [noun]), translates to fold and paper. In the Japanese language, the k in kami changes to g to become gami when attached to another word. Thus, origami, or to fold paper. Another interesting aspect of the term, kami, is that it is homophone for god or spirit in the Japanese language. So, paper is highly regarded in Japanese culture, especially with use in Shinto rituals. Of course, as Origami Valentines will allow participants to fold hearts and flowers out of paper, as a creative act of love, then it could also be sacred, given the human attribute of love is amplified through or as one’s religion or faith. Origami Valentines is Saturday, February 7th at 11:00 AM.

As much as love may create, it can also undo, especially if one is Pokémon trainer with an Enamorus and cast Draining Kiss on an opponent. In celebration of National Pokémon Day at South Cobb Regional Library, the library closes February with a Pokémon Party. Trainers of all ages will play (battle), trade, and decorate Pikachu headbands to take home. (Cards will be provided for participants in Trading Card and Boss battles; adults must be accompanied by a child.) The party will also be a good opportunity to learn how to become a trainer. The party is on Saturday, February 28th at 1:00 PM.

Other events which may of interest at South Cobb Regional Library are:

  • Resilience Screening and Discussion, Wednesday, February 4th at 12 NOON
  • The Last Word Book Discussion, Thursday, February 12th at 4:30 PM

(Hell of a Book by Jason Mott)

  • Spider-man: Into the Spiderverse Craft-Along and Viewing Party,

Thursday, February 19th at 2:00 PM

  • South Cobb Study Café, Wednesday, February 25th at 5:00 PM

Contact Mountain View Regional Library for event inquiries or review its February schedule.

South Cobb Regional Library is located at:

805 Clay Road

Mableton, Georgia 30126

+1 678 398 5828

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

EBRUARY 2026

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 01, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00








February 02, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00AARP Tax Aide at South Cobb Regional Library


10:30Family Sing and Dance Along




February 03, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Baby Time




February 04, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Family Storytime


12:00“Resilience” Screening and Discussion


17:00Adult Art Night


18:30Evening Storytime




February 05, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30Stay and Play


15:00Internet Basics




February 06, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00








February 07, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00Origami Valentines




FEBRUARY 2026

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 08, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00








February 09, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00AARP Tax Aide at South Cobb Regional Library


10:30Family Sing and Dance Along




February 10, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Baby Time




February 11, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Family Storytime


15:30Pokémon Club




February 12, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


12:30Fiber Arts Circle


15:30Paws to Read: Read to Koda


16:30The Last Word Book Discussion Hell of a Book by Jason Mott




February 13, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00








February 14, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00








FEBRUARY 2026

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 15, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00








February 16, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00AARP Tax Aide at South Cobb Regional Library


10:30Family Sing and Dance Along


15:00Lego Build




February 17, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Baby Time




February 18, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Family Storytime


15:30Harp Workshop for Kids




February 19, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30Stay and Play


14:00Spider-man: Into the Spiderverse Craft-Along and Viewing Party




February 20, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


11:00Heart Health Matters


15:30Paws to Read: Read to Koda




February 21, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00Prom Swap


11:00Saturday Storytime

FEBRUARY 2026

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 22, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00








February 23, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00AARP Tax Aide at South Cobb Regional Library


10:30Family Sing and Dance Along




February 24, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Baby Time




February 25, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30Family Storytime


17:00South Cobb Study Café




February 26, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00








February 27, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00








February 28, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


13:00Pokémon Party




This schedule was compiled as of: 01/19/2026; 01/26;

Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

