Folded hearts and Pokémons assemble at South Cobb Regional Library

Within its February schedule, South Cobb Regional Library celebrates Valentine’s Day with Origami Valentines. Origami, from the Japanese kanji 折る (oru [verb]) and 紙 (kami [noun]), translates to fold and paper. In the Japanese language, the k in kami changes to g to become gami when attached to another word. Thus, origami, or to fold paper. Another interesting aspect of the term, kami, is that it is homophone for god or spirit in the Japanese language. So, paper is highly regarded in Japanese culture, especially with use in Shinto rituals. Of course, as Origami Valentines will allow participants to fold hearts and flowers out of paper, as a creative act of love, then it could also be sacred, given the human attribute of love is amplified through or as one’s religion or faith. Origami Valentines is Saturday, February 7th at 11:00 AM.
As much as love may create, it can also undo, especially if one is Pokémon trainer with an Enamorus and cast Draining Kiss on an opponent. In celebration of National Pokémon Day at South Cobb Regional Library, the library closes February with a Pokémon Party. Trainers of all ages will play (battle), trade, and decorate Pikachu headbands to take home. (Cards will be provided for participants in Trading Card and Boss battles; adults must be accompanied by a child.) The party will also be a good opportunity to learn how to become a trainer. The party is on Saturday, February 28th at 1:00 PM.
Other events which may of interest at South Cobb Regional Library are:
- Resilience Screening and Discussion, Wednesday, February 4th at 12 NOON
- The Last Word Book Discussion, Thursday, February 12th at 4:30 PM
(Hell of a Book by Jason Mott)
- Spider-man: Into the Spiderverse Craft-Along and Viewing Party,
Thursday, February 19th at 2:00 PM
- South Cobb Study Café, Wednesday, February 25th at 5:00 PM
Contact Mountain View Regional Library for event inquiries or review its February schedule.
South Cobb Regional Library is located at:
805 Clay Road
Mableton, Georgia 30126
+1 678 398 5828
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
EBRUARY 2026
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 01, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|February 02, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00
|AARP Tax Aide at South Cobb Regional Library
|10:30
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|February 03, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Baby Time
|February 04, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Family Storytime
|12:00
|“Resilience” Screening and Discussion
|17:00
|Adult Art Night
|18:30
|Evening Storytime
|February 05, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30
|Stay and Play
|15:00
|Internet Basics
|February 06, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|February 07, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00
|Origami Valentines
FEBRUARY 2026
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 08, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|February 09, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00
|AARP Tax Aide at South Cobb Regional Library
|10:30
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|February 10, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Baby Time
|February 11, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Family Storytime
|15:30
|Pokémon Club
|February 12, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|12:30
|Fiber Arts Circle
|15:30
|Paws to Read: Read to Koda
|16:30
|The Last Word Book Discussion Hell of a Book by Jason Mott
|February 13, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|February 14, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
FEBRUARY 2026
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 15, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|February 16, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00
|AARP Tax Aide at South Cobb Regional Library
|10:30
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|15:00
|Lego Build
|February 17, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Baby Time
|February 18, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Family Storytime
|15:30
|Harp Workshop for Kids
|February 19, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30
|Stay and Play
|14:00
|Spider-man: Into the Spiderverse Craft-Along and Viewing Party
|February 20, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|11:00
|Heart Health Matters
|15:30
|Paws to Read: Read to Koda
|February 21, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00
|Prom Swap
|11:00
|Saturday Storytime
FEBRUARY 2026
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 22, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|February 23, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00
|AARP Tax Aide at South Cobb Regional Library
|10:30
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|February 24, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Baby Time
|February 25, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30
|Family Storytime
|17:00
|South Cobb Study Café
|February 26, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|February 27, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|February 28, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|13:00
|Pokémon Party
This schedule was compiled as of: 01/19/2026; 01/26;
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
