By Kelly Johnson

Within its February schedule, South Cobb Regional Library celebrates Valentine’s Day with Origami Valentines. Origami, from the Japanese kanji 折る (oru [verb]) and 紙 (kami [noun]), translates to fold and paper. In the Japanese language, the k in kami changes to g to become gami when attached to another word. Thus, origami, or to fold paper. Another interesting aspect of the term, kami, is that it is homophone for god or spirit in the Japanese language. So, paper is highly regarded in Japanese culture, especially with use in Shinto rituals. Of course, as Origami Valentines will allow participants to fold hearts and flowers out of paper, as a creative act of love, then it could also be sacred, given the human attribute of love is amplified through or as one’s religion or faith. Origami Valentines is Saturday, February 7th at 11:00 AM.

As much as love may create, it can also undo, especially if one is Pokémon trainer with an Enamorus and cast Draining Kiss on an opponent. In celebration of National Pokémon Day at South Cobb Regional Library, the library closes February with a Pokémon Party. Trainers of all ages will play (battle), trade, and decorate Pikachu headbands to take home. (Cards will be provided for participants in Trading Card and Boss battles; adults must be accompanied by a child.) The party will also be a good opportunity to learn how to become a trainer. The party is on Saturday, February 28th at 1:00 PM.

Other events which may of interest at South Cobb Regional Library are:

Resilience Screening and Discussion, Wednesday, February 4th at 12 NOON

The Last Word Book Discussion, Thursday, February 12th at 4:30 PM

(Hell of a Book by Jason Mott)

Spider-man: Into the Spiderverse Craft-Along and Viewing Party,

Thursday, February 19th at 2:00 PM

South Cobb Study Café, Wednesday, February 25th at 5:00 PM

South Cobb Regional Library is located at:

805 Clay Road

Mableton, Georgia 30126

+1 678 398 5828

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

