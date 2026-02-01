North Cobb Regional Library celebrates past and present love

By Kelly Johnson

It is said that behind every good man, there is a good woman. As well, at the center of every historical event, directly or indirectly, there is a woman. If the biopic, Lincoln, is with any kind of accuracy, then that woman is often as shrewd and fierce in her relationship or marriage, as Mary Todd was with Abraham Lincoln.

Lincoln revealed the marriage of America’s sixteenth president, and similarly, North Cobb Regional Library’s continued celebration of America’s 250th anniversary will present The Lives and Loves of the Founding Fathers. Presented by historian Andrew Bramlett, on Saturday, February 14th at 11 AM, this event will explore love amid the American Revolution, focusing on the significant others of its leaders such as Martha D. Custis and Elizabeth Schuyler. Bramlett’s presentation will also highlight men and women of Georgia who fought for the country’s independence while devoted to one another, as English heiress Dorothy Camber was to her “rebel” husband, George Walton; or as Ann Bourne was to Button Gwinnett in picking up his political career after his death in a duel.

In addition to celebrating the month of love, North Cobb Regional Library will host a couple of social events. First, its Anti-Valentine’s Day Party—for tweens and teens who dislike the holiday—will be held on Wednesday, February 11th at 4:00 PM. Second, the library serves as the venue for the Bridgerton Inspired Ball on Friday, February 20th at 6:30 PM. (Please note that registration and the waitlist for the ball is full.)

For readers, North Cobb Regional Library book club events are:

Romance Book Club, Wednesday, February 4th at 6:00 PM

(A Tropical Rebel Gets the Duke by Adriana Herrera)

Beyond Baker Street: A Sherlock Holmes-Inspired Book Discussion, Tuesday, February 17th at 6:00 PM

(The Beekeeper’s Apprentice by Laurie R. King)

Horror Book Club at North Cobb Library, Monday, February 23rd at 6:00 PM

(We Used to Live Here by Marcus Kliewer)

Cover-to-Cover Book Discussion, Tuesday, February 24th at 2:00 PM

(Strangers In Time by David Baldacci)



FEBRUARY 2026

WEEK 1

FEBRUARY 2026

WEEK 2

FEBRUARY 2026

WEEK 3

FEBRUARY 2026

WEEK 4

This schedule was compiled as of: 01/19/2026; 01/26; 01/27;

Contact North Cobb Regional Library for event inquiries or review its February schedule.

North Cobb Regional Library is located at:

3535 Old 41 Hwy NW

Kennesaw, Georgia 30144

+1 770 801 5320

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here