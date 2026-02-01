North Cobb Regional Library celebrates past and present love

A drawing of a red origami heart

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson February 1, 2026

By Kelly Johnson

It is said that behind every good man, there is a good woman. As well, at the center of every historical event, directly or indirectly, there is a woman. If the biopic, Lincoln, is with any kind of accuracy, then that woman is often as shrewd and fierce in her relationship or marriage, as Mary Todd was with Abraham Lincoln.

Lincoln revealed the marriage of America’s sixteenth president, and similarly, North Cobb Regional Library’s continued celebration of America’s 250th anniversary will present The Lives and Loves of the Founding Fathers. Presented by historian Andrew Bramlett, on Saturday, February 14th at 11 AM, this event will explore love amid the American Revolution, focusing on the significant others of its leaders such as Martha D. Custis and Elizabeth Schuyler. Bramlett’s presentation will also highlight men and women of Georgia who fought for the country’s independence while devoted to one another, as English heiress Dorothy Camber was to her “rebel” husband, George Walton; or as Ann Bourne was to Button Gwinnett in picking up his political career after his death in a duel.

In addition to celebrating the month of love, North Cobb Regional Library will host a couple of social events. First, its Anti-Valentine’s Day Party—for tweens and teens who dislike the holiday—will be held on Wednesday, February 11th at 4:00 PM. Second, the library serves as the venue for the Bridgerton Inspired Ball on Friday, February 20th at 6:30 PM. (Please note that registration and the waitlist for the ball is full.)

For readers, North Cobb Regional Library book club events are:

  • Romance Book Club, Wednesday, February 4th at 6:00 PM

(A Tropical Rebel Gets the Duke by Adriana Herrera)

Beyond Baker Street: A Sherlock Holmes-Inspired Book Discussion, Tuesday, February 17th at 6:00 PM

(The Beekeeper’s Apprentice by Laurie R. King)

  • Horror Book Club at North Cobb Library, Monday, February 23rd at 6:00 PM

(We Used to Live Here by Marcus Kliewer)

  • Cover-to-Cover Book Discussion, Tuesday, February 24th at 2:00 PM

(Strangers In Time by David Baldacci)

FEBRUARY 2026

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 01, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00








February 02, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00Kids’ Book Swap: Book Intake


16:00D&D Academy for Kids


18:00Horror Book Club at North Cobb Library Rescheduled from January 26th (The Only Good Indians by Stephen Graham Jones)




February 03, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00Kids’ Book Swap: Book Intake


10:30Family Storytime


11:30Family Storytime


16:00“Drive-In” Movie Night [feature: Elio]


17:00Middle Makers




February 04, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00Kids’ Book Swap: Book Intake


10:00Play Café


11:00American Red Cross Blood Drive


16:00Family Board Game Night


18:00Romance Book Club A Tropical Rebel Gets the Duke by Adriana Herrera




February 05, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00Kids’ Book Swap: Book Intake


15:30LEGO Freeplay




February 06, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00Kids’ Book Swap: Book Intake


16:00Paws to Read with Tucker




February 07, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00Cross Stitch Meet Up


10:00Kids’ Book Swap: Book Intake


11:00Regency Ready Crafts


13:30The Robinson Perspective: A Creative Journey (Art Reception)


14:00Embroidery Basics for Tweens and Teens




FEBRUARY 2026

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 08, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00








February 09, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00Kids’ Book Swap: Ticket Redemption


16:00D&D Academy for Kids


16:30Video Game Club at North Cobb Library




February 10, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00The Robinson Perspective: A Creative Journey Exhibit


10:00Kids’ Book Swap: Ticket Redemption


10:30Family Storytime


11:30Family Storytime


18:00The Art Experience




February 11, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00Play Café


10:00Kids’ Book Swap: Ticket Redemption


16:00Anti-Valentine’s Day Party at North Cobb Library


16:00Family Board Game Night


18:00The Art Experience




February 12, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00Kids’ Book Swap: Ticket Redemption


16:30Origami Bookmarks




February 13, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00Kids’ Book Swap: Ticket Redemption


10:00The Robinson Perspective: A Creative Journey Exhibit (Exhibit opens to public)
February 14, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00Kids’ Book Swap: Ticket Redemption


11:00The Lives and Loves of The Founding Fathers




FEBRUARY 2026

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 15, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00








February 16, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00Kids’ Book Swap: Ticket Redemption


10:30KSU Children & Family Programs




February 17, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00Kids’ Book Swap: Ticket Redemption


10:00The Robinson Perspective: A Creative Journey Exhibit


10:30Family Storytime


11:30Family Storytime


17:00Middle Makers


18:00Beyond Baker Street: A Sherlock Holmes-Inspired Book Discussion The Beekeeper’s Apprentice by Laurie R. King




February 18, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00Kids’ Book Swap: Ticket Redemption


10:00Play Café


16:00Family Board Game Night




February 19, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00Kids’ Book Swap: Ticket Redemption


10:30Sensory-Friendly Storytime


16:30Black History Month Storytime & Craft




February 20, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00Kids’ Book Swap: Ticket Redemption


16:00Paws to Read with Tucker


18:30Bridgerton Inspired Ball at North Cobb Library (NOTE: Registry and Waitlist are full)




February 21, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00Kids’ Book Swap: Ticket Redemption




FEBRUARY 2026

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
February 22, 2026Sunday13:00 – 17:00








February 23, 2026Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00Kids’ Book Swap: Book Intake


16:00D&D Academy for Kids


18:00Horror Book Club at North Cobb Library We Used to Live Here by Marcus Kliewer




February 24, 2026Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00The Robinson Perspective: A Creative Journey Exhibit


10:00Kids’ Book Swap: Ticket Redemption


10:30Family Storytime


11:30Family Storytime


14:00Cover-to-Cover Book Discussion (Strangers In Time by David Baldacci)




February 25, 2026Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00Play Café


10:00Kids’ Book Swap: Ticket Redemption


16:00Family Board Game Night




February 26, 2026Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00Kids’ Book Swap: Book Intake


16:30Felt Sewing




February 27, 2026Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00Kids’ Book Swap: Ticket Redemption


16:30Book Buddies




February 28, 2026Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00Kids’ Book Swap: Ticket Redemption


18:00All Ages Bingo




This schedule was compiled as of: 01/19/2026; 01/26; 01/27;

Contact North Cobb Regional Library for event inquiries or review its February schedule.

North Cobb Regional Library is located at:

3535 Old 41 Hwy NW

Kennesaw, Georgia 30144

+1 770 801 5320

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

