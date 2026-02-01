North Cobb Regional Library celebrates past and present love

By Kelly Johnson
It is said that behind every good man, there is a good woman. As well, at the center of every historical event, directly or indirectly, there is a woman. If the biopic, Lincoln, is with any kind of accuracy, then that woman is often as shrewd and fierce in her relationship or marriage, as Mary Todd was with Abraham Lincoln.
Lincoln revealed the marriage of America’s sixteenth president, and similarly, North Cobb Regional Library’s continued celebration of America’s 250th anniversary will present The Lives and Loves of the Founding Fathers. Presented by historian Andrew Bramlett, on Saturday, February 14th at 11 AM, this event will explore love amid the American Revolution, focusing on the significant others of its leaders such as Martha D. Custis and Elizabeth Schuyler. Bramlett’s presentation will also highlight men and women of Georgia who fought for the country’s independence while devoted to one another, as English heiress Dorothy Camber was to her “rebel” husband, George Walton; or as Ann Bourne was to Button Gwinnett in picking up his political career after his death in a duel.
In addition to celebrating the month of love, North Cobb Regional Library will host a couple of social events. First, its Anti-Valentine’s Day Party—for tweens and teens who dislike the holiday—will be held on Wednesday, February 11th at 4:00 PM. Second, the library serves as the venue for the Bridgerton Inspired Ball on Friday, February 20th at 6:30 PM. (Please note that registration and the waitlist for the ball is full.)
For readers, North Cobb Regional Library book club events are:
- Romance Book Club, Wednesday, February 4th at 6:00 PM
(A Tropical Rebel Gets the Duke by Adriana Herrera)
Beyond Baker Street: A Sherlock Holmes-Inspired Book Discussion, Tuesday, February 17th at 6:00 PM
(The Beekeeper’s Apprentice by Laurie R. King)
- Horror Book Club at North Cobb Library, Monday, February 23rd at 6:00 PM
(We Used to Live Here by Marcus Kliewer)
- Cover-to-Cover Book Discussion, Tuesday, February 24th at 2:00 PM
(Strangers In Time by David Baldacci)
FEBRUARY 2026
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 01, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|February 02, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00
|Kids’ Book Swap: Book Intake
|16:00
|D&D Academy for Kids
|18:00
|Horror Book Club at North Cobb Library Rescheduled from January 26th (The Only Good Indians by Stephen Graham Jones)
|February 03, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00
|Kids’ Book Swap: Book Intake
|10:30
|Family Storytime
|11:30
|Family Storytime
|16:00
|“Drive-In” Movie Night [feature: Elio]
|17:00
|Middle Makers
|February 04, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00
|Kids’ Book Swap: Book Intake
|10:00
|Play Café
|11:00
|American Red Cross Blood Drive
|16:00
|Family Board Game Night
|18:00
|Romance Book Club A Tropical Rebel Gets the Duke by Adriana Herrera
|February 05, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00
|Kids’ Book Swap: Book Intake
|15:30
|LEGO Freeplay
|February 06, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00
|Kids’ Book Swap: Book Intake
|16:00
|Paws to Read with Tucker
|February 07, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00
|Cross Stitch Meet Up
|10:00
|Kids’ Book Swap: Book Intake
|11:00
|Regency Ready Crafts
|13:30
|The Robinson Perspective: A Creative Journey (Art Reception)
|14:00
|Embroidery Basics for Tweens and Teens
FEBRUARY 2026
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 08, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|February 09, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00
|Kids’ Book Swap: Ticket Redemption
|16:00
|D&D Academy for Kids
|16:30
|Video Game Club at North Cobb Library
|February 10, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00
|The Robinson Perspective: A Creative Journey Exhibit
|10:00
|Kids’ Book Swap: Ticket Redemption
|10:30
|Family Storytime
|11:30
|Family Storytime
|18:00
|The Art Experience
|February 11, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00
|Play Café
|10:00
|Kids’ Book Swap: Ticket Redemption
|16:00
|Anti-Valentine’s Day Party at North Cobb Library
|16:00
|Family Board Game Night
|18:00
|The Art Experience
|February 12, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00
|Kids’ Book Swap: Ticket Redemption
|16:30
|Origami Bookmarks
|February 13, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00
|Kids’ Book Swap: Ticket Redemption
|10:00
|The Robinson Perspective: A Creative Journey Exhibit (Exhibit opens to public)
|February 14, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00
|Kids’ Book Swap: Ticket Redemption
|11:00
|The Lives and Loves of The Founding Fathers
FEBRUARY 2026
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 15, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|February 16, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00
|Kids’ Book Swap: Ticket Redemption
|10:30
|KSU Children & Family Programs
|February 17, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00
|Kids’ Book Swap: Ticket Redemption
|10:00
|The Robinson Perspective: A Creative Journey Exhibit
|10:30
|Family Storytime
|11:30
|Family Storytime
|17:00
|Middle Makers
|18:00
|Beyond Baker Street: A Sherlock Holmes-Inspired Book Discussion The Beekeeper’s Apprentice by Laurie R. King
|February 18, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00
|Kids’ Book Swap: Ticket Redemption
|10:00
|Play Café
|16:00
|Family Board Game Night
|February 19, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00
|Kids’ Book Swap: Ticket Redemption
|10:30
|Sensory-Friendly Storytime
|16:30
|Black History Month Storytime & Craft
|February 20, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00
|Kids’ Book Swap: Ticket Redemption
|16:00
|Paws to Read with Tucker
|18:30
|Bridgerton Inspired Ball at North Cobb Library (NOTE: Registry and Waitlist are full)
|February 21, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00
|Kids’ Book Swap: Ticket Redemption
FEBRUARY 2026
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|February 22, 2026
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|February 23, 2026
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00
|Kids’ Book Swap: Book Intake
|16:00
|D&D Academy for Kids
|18:00
|Horror Book Club at North Cobb Library We Used to Live Here by Marcus Kliewer
|February 24, 2026
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00
|The Robinson Perspective: A Creative Journey Exhibit
|10:00
|Kids’ Book Swap: Ticket Redemption
|10:30
|Family Storytime
|11:30
|Family Storytime
|14:00
|Cover-to-Cover Book Discussion (Strangers In Time by David Baldacci)
|February 25, 2026
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00
|Play Café
|10:00
|Kids’ Book Swap: Ticket Redemption
|16:00
|Family Board Game Night
|February 26, 2026
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00
|Kids’ Book Swap: Book Intake
|16:30
|Felt Sewing
|February 27, 2026
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00
|Kids’ Book Swap: Ticket Redemption
|16:30
|Book Buddies
|February 28, 2026
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00
|Kids’ Book Swap: Ticket Redemption
|18:00
|All Ages Bingo
This schedule was compiled as of: 01/19/2026; 01/26; 01/27;
Contact North Cobb Regional Library for event inquiries or review its February schedule.
North Cobb Regional Library is located at:
3535 Old 41 Hwy NW
Kennesaw, Georgia 30144
+1 770 801 5320
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
