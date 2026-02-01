Extreme Weather Warning in Georgia: Dangerous wind chills to continue through this afternoon

North and central Georgia are facing dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills today, following recent snowfall that could continue to impact travel conditions.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for north and central Georgia for Sunday, February 1, along with an Extreme Weather Warning.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Very cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills are expected across north and central Georgia through early this afternoon. Wind chill values between 0 and negative 15 are expected in north Georgia and low single digits to just below 0 are expected across central Georgia. Hazardous travel conditions could linger throughout today for the areas that received heavy snow yesterday. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday through Saturday… No hazardous weather is expected at this time.

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows: