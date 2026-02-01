Two injured when tree falls on house in Mableton

Photo provided by the Cobb County Fire Department

By Mark Woolsey

Two people were injured when a large tree fell on a home in Mableton.

Cobb Fire and Emergency Services Lt. Stephen Bennett told the Courier in an email that the fallen tree trapped two occupants. The tree buckled the rear of the house and broke the roof.

He says the impact caused sheetrock, attic insulation and structural material to collapse inside the home, trapping the occupants.

Crews removed some of the fallen material and freed the victims, who were taken to the hospital to be treated for what were said to be minor injuries.

In all, Cobb County appeared to have largely dodged a bullet, with only a dusting of snow falling in many areas. By contrast, as much as seven inches of snow was reported at a few locations in northeast Georgia and in the mountains.

A check with Cobb EMC at 3 a.m. Sunday did show power was out to 214 customers, with the cause listed as fallen tree or tree related.

Now the attention shifts to brutal cold.

An extreme cold warning was posted for Cobb and surrounding counties through 1 p.m. Sunday. Wind chill values as low as -1 were predicted. Sunday’s high was expected to struggle to about 34 with wind guests as high as 30 mph.

Sunday night lows were forecast to possibly slip back into the upper teens.

A modest warmup appeared to be on the way Monday, with temperatures rising into the mid-40s.