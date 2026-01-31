Cobb County News Quiz: Test Your Knowledge of This Week’s Headlines

The Cobb County Courier has a quiz we run from Monday to Thursday in our email newsletter.

Here on the main website, it will be a weekend quiz, published Saturdays and Sundays. On Saturday the quiz will highlight news stories from the county over the past week. This quiz is for the week ending Friday, January 30, 2026.

The purpose is to create a fun educational experience that engages readers.

Looking up the answers on the web or in other sources is not cheating. The quiz aims to encourage readers to learn about the operation and history of the county in which they live. It’s great if you already know the answers, but if you don’t, you should learn them! The answers for this quiz can be found by visiting the links listed below the quiz.

Have fun!

1. There have been a number of alerts for our area issued by the National Weather Service. Which of these alerts was NOT issued? Winter Storm Warning Tornado Watch Extreme Cold Warning Ice Storm Warning 2. Yesterday groups of Cobb high school students held walkouts at schools across the county. What were they protesting? ICE activities Changes to school rules College tuition cost Cuts to sports programs 3. Cobb & Douglas Public Health recently announced the recipients of grants they hand out to community organizations. What are those grants called? Pell Grants Community Development Block Grants CHIP Partnership Grants Ulysses S. Grant 4. A long-running $1.2 billion road project is taking place that results in overnight weekday closures of lanes on two highways in Cobb. What are those highways? I-75 and Cobb Parkway South Cobb Drive and the East West Connector I-575 and I-75 I-20 and I-285 5. CobbLinc recently added a stop at an important destination in Cobb County that lacked public transit access. What is that destination? Lost Mountain Park Wellstar Kennestone Hospital Wellstar Cobb Hospital Six Flags Over Georgia Loading... Loading...



