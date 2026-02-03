Wisconsin Lutheran College choirs to perform in Marietta

The following news release was submitted by Wisconsin Lutheran College:

The Wisconsin Lutheran Choir and Chamber Choir of Wisconsin Lutheran College, under the direction of Dr. James A. Nowack, will perform a concert at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church (2240 Shallowford Road) on Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m. The performance is part of the choirs’ 2026 Spring Concert Tour through Georgia and Florida.

The 90-minute program features time-honored, sacred choral literature as well as inspiring contemporary choral arrangements of well-known hymns and spirituals. Highlights include Unser Wandel Ist Im Himmel by Heinrich Schütz, The Lord Is The Everlasting God by Kenneth Jennings, I Know That My Redeemer Lives arranged by Dan Forrest, and My Soul’s Been Anchored In The Lord arranged by Moses Hogan.

The 27-voice Chamber Choir repertoire includes Troy D. Robertson’s In Meeting We Are Blessed, Ola Gjeilo’s Iam Sol Recedit, Philip Stopford’s Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day, Dan Forrest’s None Other Lamb, and John Leavitt’s Festival Sanctus. Music of other distinguished composers and arrangers, including Randall Thompson, Martin Luther, F. Melius Christiansen, Shawn Kirchner, and Elaine Hagenberg round out a rich, faith-filled choral experience which celebrates the Lutheran church’s tradition of musical excellence.

Dr. James Nowack, director of choral activities at Wisconsin Lutheran College since 1994, serves as professor, guest conductor, clinician, and adjudicator. Under Nowack’s direction, the Wisconsin Lutheran Choir has developed a unified voice and a respected presence in the Midwest.

The tour concerts are free and open to the public. For more information about the concert, contact Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church at 770.928.7919. To learn more about the Wisconsin Lutheran Choir and to view the complete tour itinerary, visit wlc.edu/choir .

About Wisconsin Lutheran College

Wisconsin Lutheran College is an independent, residential, nationally ranked Christian college in Milwaukee that serves nearly 1,100 undergraduate and graduate students through its on-campus and online programming. The college, which prepares students for lives of Christian leadership, is recognized for its academic excellence and superior student experience.