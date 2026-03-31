Armed Felon Sentenced to Over Seven Years After Marietta Chase and Drug Convictions

Traon Turk, a convicted felon from Austell, Georgia, has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison after leading police on a high-speed chase in Marietta and later being found with a firearm and illegal drugs, federal officials said.

Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. sentenced Turk, 31, to seven years and eight months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. A federal jury convicted Turk on Nov. 17, 2025, of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He had previously pleaded guilty on March 12, 2025, to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

“Just weeks after his release from state prison, Turk picked up where he left off, trafficking deadly drugs while armed with a loaded pistol and attempting to outrun the police,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “Thankfully, solid collaboration between law enforcement agencies produced a federal prosecution, removing this repeat offender from our community for several years.”

According to authorities, the incident began April 4, 2020, when Cobb County police identified an SUV believed to have been involved in a drive-by shooting days earlier. When officers attempted a traffic stop, Turk fled at high speed before jumping from the moving vehicle and leaving behind five passengers.

While fleeing on foot, Turk dropped a loaded .40-caliber pistol, which officers recovered. About an hour later, police located him hiding in an abandoned vehicle and took him into custody.

Officers found 24 methamphetamine pills in Turk’s pocket, along with a cellphone containing evidence of drug trafficking. A search of the SUV uncovered additional drugs, including ecstasy pills containing methamphetamine, counterfeit Percocet and Xanax pills, and individually packaged marijuana.

Turk has multiple prior felony convictions in Cobb County, including drug trafficking offenses, firearm possession by a convicted felon, obstruction of law enforcement, theft by receiving stolen property and violations of Georgia’s street gang laws.

“Our partnership with the Cobb County Police Department has been critical in moving this case forward and ensuring accountability,” said Ryan Todd of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. “Today’s sentencing makes it clear that armed drug dealers will be held responsible.”

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Cobb County Police Department. Prosecutors included Assistant U.S. Attorneys James Hwang, Michael Herskowitz and Laurel Milam, along with former Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise Peters.

Officials said the case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative targeting violent crime and drug trafficking organizations.