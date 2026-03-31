Powder Springs to host free Brown Bag Concert Series in April

Photos provided by the City of Powder Springs

The City of Powder Springs announced that it will resume its popular Brown Bag Concert Series in April, offering free midday performances each Thursday at Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Dr, (across the street from City Hall in downtown Powder Springs).

The weekly concerts, open to residents and visitors of all ages, will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the park’s amphitheater. The series will run through all five Thursdays in April and feature a variety of musical genres, including country, jazz and rock ’n’ roll.

The lineup begins April 2 with Jones, Shaw & Favor, a group known for performing classic country songs alongside original material.

Second Helping

The following week, on April 9, the duo Second Helping will take the stage, promising familiar tunes audiences “know and love.”

Bassist Wildmann is scheduled to perform April 16, bringing his signature sound after appearing at previous events in the park.

Scotty Paulk

Acoustic guitarist Scotty Paulk will follow on April 23, performing a wide-ranging set spanning music from the 1970s to today.

The series will conclude April 30 with Incentive, a returning group known for playing popular country and rock hits.

City officials encourage attendees to bring lunch and enjoy the outdoor performances. Additional information, including park rules, is available on the city’s website.