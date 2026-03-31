Kennesaw considers rezoning of two properties for multi-family residential on Old 41 Highway

By Alexandria Mazer

Alexandria Mazer is a student at Kennesaw State University

The City of Kennesaw Planning Commission considered a proposal Wednesday night to rezone two properties along Old U.S. Highway 41 from general commercial to multifamily housing, concerned residents say additional apartments would worsen traffic and change the city’s quiet, suburban atmosphere.

The request submitted by Walton Communities seeks to rezone properties at 1600 Old 41 Hwy. and 90 Old 41 Hwy. from commercial zoning to a multiple-family residential, allowing the developer to build apartments on the sites.

Four residents at the meeting expressed objection to the rezoning request, with three stepping to the podium during the public comment period to address the commission.

Kennesaw resident Alexis Daniel was raised in Kennesaw and came back to her home town to raise her family.

She said she moved back to escape congestion of nearby areas and worry that more apartments would increase crowding and traffic.

“I left Fulton county for a simple suburban life and more apartments is destroying the suburban atmosphere,” said Daniel “The people building these apartments don’t care about the families or the atmosphere they are disturbing. They aren’t thinking about the community.”

Traffic concerns were also raised during the meeting. Another resident said congestion in the area has already become difficult for commuters and daily errands such as picking their kids up from school in the afternoon.

“It takes 30 minutes to go 4 miles,” Martin said, describing traffic conditions along the Old 41 and surrounding roads.

Reasonable access to grocery stores also became a point of debate during the rezoning discussion.

During the presentation, a representative for Walton Communities said the proposed development would be located within a few miles of two grocery stores, suggesting congestion would be unlikely.

Resident Bill Daniel disputed that claim, arguing that one of the nearby options is a Whole Foods, and may not be practical for many families.

“People call Whole Foods ‘Whole Paycheck.’ “The Publix is really the only practical grocery store within a few miles,” Daniel said.

Daniel said that while a Whole Foods technically counts as a grocery store in the area, many residents consider it too expensive for regular shopping, leaving what he described as only one realistic option nearby to be a crowded Publix.

Commission members listened to the public comments but did not engage in debate with residents during the meeting, instead they focused on gathering information before moving forward with their recommendation.

Commission members noted during the meeting that recommendations from the planning commission are not the final decision and are taken to the Kennesaw City Council, which has final authority to approve or deny zoning changes.

The commission voted in favor of Wednesday night’s rezoning consideration and the proposal is expected to continue through the city’s zoning review process.

The properties along Old 41 have been a target of development in recent years as Walton Communities continues to acquire land for new apartments. Supporters of new housing developments argue that additional residential options can help meet regional housing demand, while opponents frequently argue traffic, infrastructural integrity and neighborhood character as major concerns.