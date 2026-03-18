Atlanta Ballet Announces Upcoming Season with New Swan Lake, The Great Gatsby, The Nutcracker, Two World Premieres

Image above: The Great Gatsby, provided by the Atlanta Ballet

The Atlanta Ballet submitted the following announcement about its upcoming season:

Atlanta Ballet Artistic Director Gennadi Nedvigin has announced Atlanta Ballet’s 2026|2027 performance season will feature The Great Gatsby, choreographed by Septime Webre, and Swan Lake, a world premiere by Remi Wörtmeyer, among other show-stopping masterpieces at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

“This year’s repertoire bridges eras, illuminating ballet’s enduring legacy while embracing its vibrant evolution,” said Atlanta Ballet’s Artistic Director Gennadi Nedvigin. “Atlanta Ballet continues to build remarkable momentum as our extraordinary artists bring dedication, passion, and precision to the stage, setting an elevated standard of technical excellence and artistic expression. Presenting dazzling works such as The Great Gatsby and a newly envisioned Swan Lake strengthens our reputation as an international performing arts leader, and we welcome new and returning patrons to experience this mastery, especially as we near our company’s 100th anniversary.”

The new season opens on September 18-20 with a mixed-repertory program that showcases a captivating collection of ballets, including Significant Others by Remi Wörtmeyer, a world premiere by Melissa Hough, and Stars and Stripes by George Balanchine. Inspired by Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel’s music and Sonia Delaunay’s art, Significant Others, which first premiered by Atlanta Ballet in 2023, returns to the stage, celebrating the transformative power of love, connections and partnerships. Acclaimed choreographer and principal dancer at Norwegian National Ballet Melissa Hough is creating a new work for Atlanta Ballet which combines neoclassical structure with contemporary fluidity and is set to a Tchaikovsky score. Completing the mixed-rep program is “Father of American Ballet” George Balanchine’s Stars and Stripes. The iconic and exuberant ballet, backed to John Philip Sousa’s marches, is a celebratory tribute to the 250-year anniversary of our nation’s independence.

From December 5-26, one of the city’s most magical holiday traditions – Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker – is back under the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre spotlight. Atlanta Ballet’s The Nutcracker, which was reimagined by renowned choreographer Yuri Possokhov eight years ago, is considered one of the most technically advanced versions of the ballet, featuring exquisite costumes, magnificent sets, cutting-edge lighting and immersive video projections and with live accompaniment of the Tchaikovsky score by the Atlanta Ballet Orchestra. Atlanta Ballet will also present four designated Nutcracker Kids In Step shows on December 11, 15, 16, and 17, exposing thousands of students across metro Atlanta schools to ballet.

Following the grandeur of The Nutcracker, audience members will be transported back one hundred years to an era marked by jazz, glamour and scandal with Septime Webre’s The Great Gatsby. Inspired by F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic 1925 novel, this dramatic story ballet explores the complexity of the elite class in New York and follows the tragic romance between Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan through the eyes of Nick Carraway. On stage for two weekends, from February 13-21, The Great Gatsby encapsulates the exuberant energy of the Roaring Twenties through stylish dancing, lively music by Billy Novik, and Art Deco sets and glittering costumes by Tim Yip.

Premiering April 2-4, Atlanta Ballet will unveil one of the greatest ballets of all time, Swan Lake, as a co-production with Ballet Met, choreographed by Remi Wörtmeyer. This reimagined version of the classical ballet will journey through the heights of romance and the depths of despair, where harrowing moments dissolve into gentle grace and melancholy blossoms into ecstasy. The Atlanta Ballet Orchestra will perform the beloved Tchaikovsky score live harmonizing with the unprecedented technique of Atlanta Ballet company and its Centre for Dance Education students.

Concluding the season of masterpieces is a mixed repertory of four ballets, presented on May 14-16. Dr. Rainbow’s Infinity Mirror by Atlanta Ballet dancer Darian Kane reclaims the stage for the first time since 2022. Inspired by Kane’s own artwork and Tim Burton and Wes Anderson’s films, the work shifts between sharp and soft motions, mimicking the whimsical nature of cartoons. Fauna, a 2022 critically acclaimed world premiere by Choreographer-in-Residence Claudia Schreier, also makes a resurgence, showcasing four dancers performing to the music of Judith Weir, Paul Creston and Claude Debussy. The third piece is a world premiere by Shannon Alvis, former dancer at Hubbard Street Dance Chicago and Nederlands Dans Theater, who brings her wealth of concert dance and musical theater experience to create for Atlanta Ballet for the first time. Completing the group of works is Under the Folding Sky by acclaimed choreographer, director and former New York City Ballet dancer Justin Peck, set to music by Philip Glass. The ballet, which was first commissioned for Houston Ballet and was inspired by the Twilight Epiphany Skyspace sculpture in Houston, offers dynamic movement that evolves and builds over the course of one act.

More information about Atlanta Ballet’s 2026-2027 subscriptions are available at www.atlantaballet.com. Please call 404-892-3303 for any box office questions.

About Atlanta Ballet:

Founded in 1929, Atlanta Ballet is the longest continually operating ballet company in the United States. Atlanta Ballet’s eclectic repertoire spans ballet history, highlighted by beloved classics, contemporary masterworks and world premieres. After 96 seasons, Atlanta Ballet continues its commitment to share and educate audiences on the empowering joy of dance. In 1996, Atlanta Ballet opened the Centre for Dance Education, which is dedicated to nurturing young dancers while providing an outlet for adults to express their creativity. The Centre is ranked among the top 10 ballet schools in the country and provides high caliber dance classes to almost 1,500 children annually. Atlanta Ballet’s roots remain firmly grounded in the Atlanta community and continue to play a vital role in the city’s cultural growth and revitalization. For more information, visit www.atlantaballet.com, follow us on Instagram @atlantaballet, and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atlantaballet.