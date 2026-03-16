Freeze Warning Across Georgia as Temperatures Could Drop to near 20 Degrees

A Freeze Warning remains in effect overnight across portions of Georgia, with forecasters warning that temperatures could drop as low as 20 degrees and potentially damage crops, sensitive vegetation, and exposed plumbing.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT TUESDAY… * WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 expected. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast, and west central Georgia. * WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to drip slowly.

What counties are affected?

Counties:

Baldwin

Banks

Barrow

Bartow

Bibb

Bleckley

Butts

Carroll

Catoosa

Chattooga

Chattahoochee

Cherokee

Clarke

Clayton

Cobb

Coweta

Crawford

Crisp

Dade

Dawson

DeKalb

Dodge

Dooly

Douglas

Emanuel

Fannin

Fayette

Floyd

Forsyth

Gilmer

Glascock

Gordon

Greene

Gwinnett

Hall

Hancock

Haralson

Harris

Heard

Henry

Houston

Jackson

Jasper

Jefferson

Johnson

Jones

Lamar

Laurens

Lumpkin

Macon

Madison

Marion

Meriwether

Monroe

Montgomery

Morgan

Murray

Muscogee

Newton

North Fulton

Oconee

Oglethorpe

Paulding

Peach

Pickens

Pike

Polk

Pulaski

Putnam

Rockdale

Schley

South Fulton

Spalding

Stewart

Sumter

Talbot

Taliaferro

Taylor

Telfair

Toombs

Towns

Troup

Treutlen

Twiggs

Union

Upson

Walker

Walton

Warren

Washington

Webster

Wheeler

White

Whitfield

Wilcox

Wilkes

Wilkinson

Cities:

Abbeville

Alamo

Americus

Athens

Atlanta

Barnesville

Blairsville

Blue Ridge

Bremen

Buena Vista

Butler

Calhoun

Carrollton

Cartersville

Cedartown

Chatsworth

Cleveland

Cochran

Columbus

Comer

Commerce

Conyers

Cordele

Crawford

Crawfordville

Cumming

Dahlonega

Dallas

Dalton

Dawsonville

Decatur

Douglasville

Dublin

East Point

Eastman

Eatonton

Ellaville

Ellijay

Forsyth

Fort Benning

Fort Oglethorpe

Fort Valley

Franklin

Gainesville

Gibson

Gray

Greensboro

Griffin

Hawkinsville

Hiawassee

Homer

Jackson

Jasper

Jeffersonville

LaFayette

Lawrenceville

Louisville

Lumpkin

Macon

Madison

Manchester

Marietta

McRae

Milledgeville

Monroe

Montezuma

Monticello

Mount Vernon

Newnan

Peachtree City

Pine Mountain

Preston

Riverdale

Roberts

Rome

Sandersville

Soperton

Sparta

Stockbridge

Summerville

Swainsboro

Talbotton

Thomaston

Toomsboro

Trenton

Vidalia

Vienna

Warner Robins

Warrenton

Washington

Watkinsville

West Point

Winder

Woodstock

Wrightsville

Zebulon

What is meant by “isolated” and “scattered”?

The NWS defines “isolated” as follows:

A National Weather Service convective precipitation descriptor for a 10 percent chance of measurable precipitation (0.01 inch). Isolated is used interchangeably with few.

“Scattered” has the following definition:

When used to describe precipitation (for example: “scattered showers”) – Area coverage of convective weather affecting 30 percent to 50 percent of a forecast zone(s).

Isolated thunderstorms and scattered thunderstorms are two terms used to describe different distributions of thunderstorm activity within a particular area. The main difference lies in the extent of coverage and how the thunderstorms are spatially distributed:

Isolated Thunderstorms:

Isolated thunderstorms are relatively rare occurrences that happen sporadically and are generally confined to a limited area.

These thunderstorms are often characterized by being few and far between, with significant gaps between individual storm cells.

Typically, isolated thunderstorms cover less than 20% of the forecast area.

Despite their isolated nature, these storms can still be intense and may produce heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and possibly hail.

Scattered Thunderstorms:

Scattered thunderstorms are more widespread than isolated thunderstorms and cover a larger portion of the forecast area.

In a scattered thunderstorm scenario, numerous individual thunderstorms develop, but they are not continuous or widespread enough to be classified as a “line” or “cluster” of storms.

Scattered thunderstorms generally cover between 30% to 50% of the forecast area.

Although scattered thunderstorms are more widespread, they still leave considerable gaps between storm cells, and not everyone within the forecast area will necessarily experience a thunderstorm.

In summary, isolated thunderstorms are fewer in number and more localized, covering a smaller area with significant gaps between storms, while scattered thunderstorms are more widespread, covering a larger area with numerous individual storms occurring somewhat randomly across the forecast area.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.