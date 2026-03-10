January 2026 Home Sales in Cobb County’s Pope High School Attendance Zone

2786 Long Grove Drive home in the Pope High School attendance zone that sold for $1,440,000 in January 2026, the highest home sale price in the district that month.

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 10, 2026

These prices for January 2026 home sales in the Pope High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in January 2026 : $1,440,000 for 2786 LONG GROVE DR  (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in January 2026  : $330,000 for 3273 CARRIAGE WAY (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
2197 CEDAR FORKS DR1/2/2026$438,500.001587
2997 GATELAND SQ1/5/2026$800,000.003602
2572 WALDEN ESTATES DR1/9/2026$1,145,000.004142
3273 CARRIAGE WAY1/12/2026$330,000.001615
285 ASHLEIGH TER1/15/2026$475,000.001666
4330 POST OAK TRITT RD1/16/2026$500,000.002112
235 ASHLEIGH TER1/21/2026$602,000.002437
2138 CEDAR FORKS DR1/22/2026$365,000.001698
2864 SUDBURY CT1/23/2026$440,000.001541
3917 BRINTONS ML1/28/2026$727,500.002372
2755 WHITEHURST DR1/28/2026$568,000.001529
2786 LONG GROVE DR1/30/2026$1,440,000.004330
3334 TRAILS END RD1/30/2026$855,000.003106
2503 REGENCY LAKE DR1/30/2026$1,120,000.005391

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

