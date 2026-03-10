January 2026 Home Sales in Cobb County’s Pope High School Attendance Zone

These prices for January 2026 home sales in the Pope High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in January 2026 : $1,440,000 for 2786 LONG GROVE DR (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in January 2026 : $330,000 for 3273 CARRIAGE WAY (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 2197 CEDAR FORKS DR 1/2/2026 $438,500.00 1587 2997 GATELAND SQ 1/5/2026 $800,000.00 3602 2572 WALDEN ESTATES DR 1/9/2026 $1,145,000.00 4142 3273 CARRIAGE WAY 1/12/2026 $330,000.00 1615 285 ASHLEIGH TER 1/15/2026 $475,000.00 1666 4330 POST OAK TRITT RD 1/16/2026 $500,000.00 2112 235 ASHLEIGH TER 1/21/2026 $602,000.00 2437 2138 CEDAR FORKS DR 1/22/2026 $365,000.00 1698 2864 SUDBURY CT 1/23/2026 $440,000.00 1541 3917 BRINTONS ML 1/28/2026 $727,500.00 2372 2755 WHITEHURST DR 1/28/2026 $568,000.00 1529 2786 LONG GROVE DR 1/30/2026 $1,440,000.00 4330 3334 TRAILS END RD 1/30/2026 $855,000.00 3106 2503 REGENCY LAKE DR 1/30/2026 $1,120,000.00 5391

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.