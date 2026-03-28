Red Flag Warning of Critical Wildfire Danger Issued for Georgia Saturday

Critical fire weather conditions are expected across North and Central Georgia on Saturday, as low humidity and gusty northwest winds combine to create an elevated risk for rapidly spreading fires, according to the National Weather Service in Peachtree City.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for north and central Georgia for Saturday, March 28.

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What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA…





The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Red Flag Warning for low relative humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect from 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.





* Affected Area… North and Central Georgia





* Winds… Northwest at 10 to 15 MPH; gusting to 30 MPH





* Relative Humidity… Less than 20%





PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…





This warning includes all Districts and Fire zones.





A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring…or will occur within 24 hours.





Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside…use extreme caution.





Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin

Banks

Barrow

Bartow

Bibb

Bleckley

Butts

Carroll

Catoosa

Chattahoochee

Chattooga

Cherokee

Clarke

Clayton

Cobb

Coweta

Crawford

Crisp

Dade

Dawson

DeKalb

Dodge

Dooly

Douglas

Emanuel

Fannin

Fayette

Floyd

Forsyth

Gilmer

Glascock Gordon

Greene

Gwinnett

Hall

Hancock

Haralson

Harris

Heard

Henry

Houston

Jackson

Jasper

Jefferson

Johnson

Jones

Lamar

Laurens

Lumpkin

Macon

Madison

Marion

Meriwether

Monroe

Montgomery

Morgan

Murray

Muscogee

Newton

North Fulton

Oconee

Oglethorpe Paulding

Peach

Pickens

Pike

Polk

Pulaski

Putnam

Rockdale

Schley

South Fulton

Spalding

Stewart

Sumter

Taliaferro

Talbot

Taylor

Telfair

Toombs

Towns

Treutlen

Troup

Twiggs

Union

Upson

Walker

Walton

Warren

Washington

Webster

Wheeler

Whitfield

Wilcox

Wilkes

Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.