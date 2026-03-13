Things to do this weekend in Cobb County: Friday March 13 to Sunday, March 15

Here is a list of a few things to do in Cobb County this weekend: Friday, March 13, 2026 to Sunday, March 15, 2026.

Friday, March 13, 2026

Mother Son Nerf Wars — 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Glowing lasers, high energy, and snacks are the perfect combination for Mother Son Nerf Wars. The action takes place at the Smyrna Community Center. Sons ages 5–12 are welcome. Cost is $70 per couple and $25 for each additional sibling. Click here to register.

Comedy Night at the Strand — 8:00 p.m.

Enjoy a night of stand-up comedy in a historic setting at the Strand Theatre on Marietta Square. The evening features professional comedians performing a variety of sets in the intimate theater environment. Ticket prices vary depending on seating.

Location: Strand Theatre — 117 North Park Square, Marietta, GA 30060

More information: https://www.earlsmithstrand.org/

Saturday, March 14, 2026

Smyrna Little League Parade — 8:30 a.m. – approximately 11:30 a.m.

Get ready to celebrate opening day with a parade starting at Campbell Middle School down Atlanta Road to Brinkley Park. The route begins at Campbell Middle School, goes north on Atlanta Road, turns left on Memorial Place, turns right on Church St., left on King St., right on Concord Rd., left on King Springs St., before ending at Brinkley Park. Expect traffic delays along the route and in the downtown Smyrna area.

More information: https://www.smyrnaga.gov/

Document Shredding — 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Paper documents can be safely and securely shredded at the Church Street Park/Aline Wolfe Adult Recreation Center this Saturday. Volunteers will collect documents and put them into large receptacles that will be dumped into a shredding truck onsite. Participants can bring up to five copy-paper-sized boxes of documents. All clips, binders, and folders must be removed.

Location: Church Street Park/Aline Wolfe Adult Recreation Center — 884 Church Street SE, Smyrna, Georgia 30080

More information: https://www.smyrnaga.gov/

Celebrate Women’s History Month — 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Children age three and above will learn about three women who have impacted American environmental and social history. Attendance and craft supplies are free. The pop-up event takes place at the Smyrna History Museum & Train Depot.

Location: Smyrna History Museum & Train Depot — 2861 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna, Georgia 30080

More information: https://www.smyrnaga.gov/

Marietta Square Farmers Market — 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Browse fresh produce, baked goods, honey, and handmade products from local vendors at the weekly Marietta Square Farmers Market. The market features Georgia-grown food and locally produced items and is a popular Saturday morning destination.

Location: Marietta Square — 65 North Park Square, Marietta, GA 30060

More information: https://www.mariettaga.gov/

Family Day at the Marietta History Center — 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Families can explore local history through interactive exhibits and hands-on activities during Family Day at the Marietta History Center. Admission includes access to exhibits highlighting the history of Marietta and Cobb County.

Location: Marietta History Center — 1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060

More information: https://www.mariettahistory.org/

Blanket Concert Series — 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Enjoy a live, free concert by Sweet Melissa’s Blues Revue for the first concert of the spring season. The concert will be held on the lawn of the Reed House. Bring a blanket and enjoy the live music.

Location: Reed House — 3080 Atlanta Road, Smyrna, GA 30080

More information: https://www.smyrnaga.gov/

Sunday, March 15, 2026

Kennesaw Mountain Guided Battlefield Hike — 11:00 a.m.

Park rangers lead a guided hike exploring the history of the Civil War battle fought at Kennesaw Mountain in 1864. Participants will learn about troop movements, battlefield strategy, and the role the mountain played in the Atlanta Campaign.

Location: Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park — 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive, Kennesaw, GA 30152

More information: https://www.nps.gov/kemo/