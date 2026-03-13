Homes Sold in Pebblebrook High School Zone in January 2026

These prices for January 2026 home sales in the Pebblebrrok High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in January 2026 : $650,000 for 1193 REGAL HILLS LN (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in January 2026 : $135,000 for 937 PINE OAK TRL (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 932 PEBBLEBROOK RD 1/6/2026 $246,000.00 0 6618 SHADY RIDGE LN 1/7/2026 $295,000.00 1531 1807 EVADALE CT UNIT 3 1/8/2026 $325,000.00 1954 1193 REGAL HILLS LN 1/9/2026 $650,000.00 3388 361 GORDON VALLEY LN 1/12/2026 $261,000.00 1472 937 PINE OAK TRL 1/15/2026 $135,000.00 1480 6518 CENTURY PARK PL 1/15/2026 $531,900.00 2531 5787 VININGS RETREAT WAY 1/16/2026 $527,500.00 2645 5776 SCHELTON PL 1/16/2026 $349,990.00 1750 592 HUNNICUTT RD 1/16/2026 $280,000.00 1400 6736 IVY LOG DR 1/16/2026 $215,000.00 1007 6294 CENTURY PARK PL 1/16/2026 $380,000.00 1824 61 HIDDEN CT 1/16/2026 $257,000.00 1400 6941 GALLANT CIR UNIT 10 1/20/2026 $215,000.00 1212 7067 PLEASANT DR 1/20/2026 $312,000.00 1605 6571 GORDON HILLS DR 1/21/2026 $270,000.00 1800 895 BRICKLERIDGE LN 1/22/2026 $335,000.00 1512 7311 ELSNER RD 1/22/2026 $280,000.00 1350 338 ALDERMAN TRCE 1/22/2026 $329,900.00 2128 5768 SCHELTON PL 1/23/2026 $399,990.00 1680 6058 KNICKERBOCKER ST 1/29/2026 $449,990.00 2406 7054 SHENANDOAH TRL 1/29/2026 $317,900.00 1056 6452 CENTURY PARK PL 1/29/2026 $590,000.00 2863 1655 FAIR OAK WAY UNIT 20 1/30/2026 $365,000.00 1958 1519 PENDLEY DR 1/30/2026 $215,000.00 1025 796 CRESTSIDE CT 1/30/2026 $135,900.00 1214

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.