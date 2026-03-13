Homes Sold in Pebblebrook High School Zone in January 2026

Pebblebrook High School attendance zone home at 1193 Regal Hills Lane sold for $650,000 in January 2026 according to Cobb County Tax Assessor records

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 13, 2026

These prices for January 2026 home sales in the Pebblebrrok High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

Highest sale price in January 2026 :  $650,000 for 1193 REGAL HILLS LN (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in January 2026 : $135,000 for 937 PINE OAK TRL (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
932 PEBBLEBROOK RD1/6/2026$246,000.000
6618 SHADY RIDGE LN1/7/2026$295,000.001531
1807 EVADALE CT UNIT 31/8/2026$325,000.001954
1193 REGAL HILLS LN1/9/2026$650,000.003388
361 GORDON VALLEY LN1/12/2026$261,000.001472
937 PINE OAK TRL1/15/2026$135,000.001480
6518 CENTURY PARK PL1/15/2026$531,900.002531
5787 VININGS RETREAT WAY1/16/2026$527,500.002645
5776 SCHELTON PL1/16/2026$349,990.001750
592 HUNNICUTT RD1/16/2026$280,000.001400
6736 IVY LOG DR1/16/2026$215,000.001007
6294 CENTURY PARK PL1/16/2026$380,000.001824
61 HIDDEN CT1/16/2026$257,000.001400
6941 GALLANT CIR UNIT 101/20/2026$215,000.001212
7067 PLEASANT DR1/20/2026$312,000.001605
6571 GORDON HILLS DR1/21/2026$270,000.001800
895 BRICKLERIDGE LN1/22/2026$335,000.001512
7311 ELSNER RD1/22/2026$280,000.001350
338 ALDERMAN TRCE1/22/2026$329,900.002128
5768 SCHELTON PL1/23/2026$399,990.001680
6058 KNICKERBOCKER ST1/29/2026$449,990.002406
7054 SHENANDOAH TRL1/29/2026$317,900.001056
6452 CENTURY PARK PL1/29/2026$590,000.002863
1655 FAIR OAK WAY UNIT 201/30/2026$365,000.001958
1519 PENDLEY DR1/30/2026$215,000.001025
796 CRESTSIDE CT1/30/2026$135,900.001214

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

