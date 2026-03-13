January 2026 Home Sales in the South Cobb High School Zone

3530 Argent Way in the South Cobb High School attendance zone, highest home sale price in January 2026 at $525,000 (photo from Cobb County Tax Assessor)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 13, 2026

These prices for January 2026 home sales in the South Cobb High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

If the sale of a lot with no residential structure is included, it is on table below, but not considered for the “highest” and “lowest” home price.

Highest sale price in January 2026 :  $525,000 for3530 ARGENT WAY (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in January 2026 : $112,000 for 4535 BLUE GRASS LN (see photo below)

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
2236 CLAY RD1/2/2026$205,000.001152
1300 ELOWEN DR1/5/2026$401,130.000
1078 HIBISCUS WAY SW1/5/2026$488,000.003226
3947 LADIGA ST1/6/2026$528,980.003272
2072 MCDUFFIE RD SW1/8/2026$364,000.001910
2841 WINDY LN1/8/2026$300,000.001840
4406 YEL VERTON PL1/9/2026$444,400.002735
3331 BRYAN WAY1/13/2026$35,000.000
4200 CITIZEN CIR1/13/2026$259,000.001325
BURRUS RD1/13/2026$155,000.001368
2021 WESTSIDE DR1/14/2026$350,000.001890
2473 GREENSIDE CT1/14/2026$405,000.002522
GARRETT RD1/15/2026$190,000.000
680 SUNDIAL LN1/16/2026$386,990.002056
3961 BRUSHY ST1/16/2026$430,000.002544
3016 ROLLY ST1/16/2026$256,000.001236
4126 GREGORY MANOR CIR1/21/2026$305,780.001342
2881 GOLDEN CLUB BND1/23/2026$285,000.001742
5864 ROCKHILL ST1/23/2026$390,000.001871
2335 RAVENCLIFF DR1/23/2026$349,900.001904
4535 BLUE GRASS LN1/23/2026$112,000.001356
4370 CONWHEY CT1/26/2026$375,000.001334
4561 MORRAY DR1/27/2026$359,900.001870
3467 CLARE COTTAGE TRCE1/27/2026$200,000.00916
6230 KENSINGTON CT1/27/2026$220,000.001125
4439 BRICK TUNNEL ST1/27/2026$443,000.002548
2539 DOGWOOD HILLS CT1/27/2026$250,000.001406
2415 WALES DR1/28/2026$194,000.001550
1290 ELOWEN DR1/28/2026$402,303.000
5389 BURRUS LN1/29/2026$450,000.003132
1280 ELOWEN DR1/29/2026$410,125.000
3530 ARGENT WAY1/30/2026$525,000.003251
1146 SILVERGATE LN1/30/2026$483,000.003097
3799 OGLESBY RD1/30/2026$245,000.001174

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map.  On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.

