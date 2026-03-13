January 2026 Home Sales in the South Cobb High School Zone

These prices for January 2026 home sales in the South Cobb High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s site. For an explanation of why we sort home sales by high school attendance zones, see the section at the bottom of this article.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information, you can visit the tax assessor’s website and search for the property or area you’re interested in.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date of sale.

All photos are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s website

If the sale of a lot with no residential structure is included, it is on table below, but not considered for the “highest” and “lowest” home price.

Highest sale price in January 2026 : $525,000 for3530 ARGENT WAY (see photo below)

Lowest sales price in January 2026 : $112,000 for 4535 BLUE GRASS LN (see photo below)

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 2236 CLAY RD 1/2/2026 $205,000.00 1152 1300 ELOWEN DR 1/5/2026 $401,130.00 0 1078 HIBISCUS WAY SW 1/5/2026 $488,000.00 3226 3947 LADIGA ST 1/6/2026 $528,980.00 3272 2072 MCDUFFIE RD SW 1/8/2026 $364,000.00 1910 2841 WINDY LN 1/8/2026 $300,000.00 1840 4406 YEL VERTON PL 1/9/2026 $444,400.00 2735 3331 BRYAN WAY 1/13/2026 $35,000.00 0 4200 CITIZEN CIR 1/13/2026 $259,000.00 1325 BURRUS RD 1/13/2026 $155,000.00 1368 2021 WESTSIDE DR 1/14/2026 $350,000.00 1890 2473 GREENSIDE CT 1/14/2026 $405,000.00 2522 GARRETT RD 1/15/2026 $190,000.00 0 680 SUNDIAL LN 1/16/2026 $386,990.00 2056 3961 BRUSHY ST 1/16/2026 $430,000.00 2544 3016 ROLLY ST 1/16/2026 $256,000.00 1236 4126 GREGORY MANOR CIR 1/21/2026 $305,780.00 1342 2881 GOLDEN CLUB BND 1/23/2026 $285,000.00 1742 5864 ROCKHILL ST 1/23/2026 $390,000.00 1871 2335 RAVENCLIFF DR 1/23/2026 $349,900.00 1904 4535 BLUE GRASS LN 1/23/2026 $112,000.00 1356 4370 CONWHEY CT 1/26/2026 $375,000.00 1334 4561 MORRAY DR 1/27/2026 $359,900.00 1870 3467 CLARE COTTAGE TRCE 1/27/2026 $200,000.00 916 6230 KENSINGTON CT 1/27/2026 $220,000.00 1125 4439 BRICK TUNNEL ST 1/27/2026 $443,000.00 2548 2539 DOGWOOD HILLS CT 1/27/2026 $250,000.00 1406 2415 WALES DR 1/28/2026 $194,000.00 1550 1290 ELOWEN DR 1/28/2026 $402,303.00 0 5389 BURRUS LN 1/29/2026 $450,000.00 3132 1280 ELOWEN DR 1/29/2026 $410,125.00 0 3530 ARGENT WAY 1/30/2026 $525,000.00 3251 1146 SILVERGATE LN 1/30/2026 $483,000.00 3097 3799 OGLESBY RD 1/30/2026 $245,000.00 1174

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without letting parts of the county fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over a period of time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would actually be a more precise way of sorting the sales, but would not be understandable without a land use map. On the other hand, a larger number of readers will know what high schools are nearby.