Cobb County groups and volunteers honored at Keep Cobb Beautiful awards

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the Keep Cobb Beautiful Awards ceremony:

After the conclusion of the Cobb County Sustainability Expo, Sustainability

Director Kimberly White, hosted the Keep Cobb Beautiful Awards

Presentation. Cha Cha Martin accompanied by DJ Dr Que performed once again.

Afterwards, the awards recognitions were announced as follows:

Special Recognition Award-South Cobb Lions Club

Special Recognition-Angela Mbagw from Switzer Library

Adopt-A-Mile Youth Group of The Year-Osborne High School Beta Club

Adopt-A-Mile Civic Group of The Year-Knights of Columbus Council 15996 (North Cobb)

Sustainability Business Group of The Year-Critter Control

Environmental Education Impact Award-Cobb County Library Services

Recycling Partnership Award-Cobb County Senior Services

Government Partnership Award-Cobb County Parks Dept

Public Private Partnership Award-Custom Disposal

Volunteer of The Year Award-Craig Thinman

Keep Cobb Beautiful staff and Board of Directors were thrilled that these

deserving recipients were recognized.

About Keep Cobb Beautiful

Keep Cobb Beautiful (KCB) is a nonprofit organization that fosters environmental sustainability and community engagement throughout Cobb County, Georgia. Established as a public-private partnership, the organization collaborates with local governments, businesses, schools, and residents to promote a cleaner, greener community.

The Keep Cobb Beautiful website describes the organization and its purpose as follows:

Keep Cobb Beautiful is a nonprofit organization created for the purpose of assisting the County and Board of Commissioners in establishing, promoting and maintaining a countywide policy for improved environmental and waste management. Keep Cobb Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), a national, non-profit public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in American communities. To volunteer with Keep Cobb Beautiful, including its Adopt-A-Mile program, follow this link.

KCB focuses on the following goals: reducing litter, improving recycling, and promoting environmental education. Through its initiatives, the organization works to inspire residents to take an active role in maintaining their surroundings. Programs such as community cleanups, recycling drives, and educational workshops are integral to KCB’s mission.

According to the KCB website:

Our many activities reach out into neighborhoods, schools, youth groups, and the general population with programs on recycling, litter reduction, county-wide cleanups, water conservation, and the benefits of trees.