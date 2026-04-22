Marietta to celebrate completion of $1.5M Larry Ceminsky Park improvements with ribbon-cutting ceremony

The City of Marietta will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 4 to mark the completion of more than $1.5 million in improvements to Larry Ceminsky Park, a project aimed at expanding recreational amenities and strengthening connectivity to the city’s downtown.

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the park, located at 125 West Dixie Ave., and will include members of City Council, city staff and residents.

Formerly known as West Dixie Park, the 2.2-acre site has been upgraded with a new walking path that connects to the Cemetery Trail and extends toward :contentReference[oaicite:1]{index=1}, improving access for both residents and visitors. Additional enhancements include a picnic pavilion, playground equipment, restrooms and underground utility infrastructure designed to improve stormwater drainage.

The park was renamed in honor of Larry Ceminsky, a longtime community volunteer whose civic involvement spanned decades. Ceminsky played a key role on the citizens committee that advised the City Council on the 2009 $25 million Parks Bond.

City officials said the project was funded through remaining 2009 Parks Bond funds along with additional grant support. The improvements align with the city’s broader goal of maintaining high-quality parks while adapting to the evolving needs of the community.

Who: City Council, city staff, citizens

What: Larry Ceminsky Park Improvement Project Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

When: Monday, May 4, 2026, at 1 p.m.

Where: Larry Ceminsky Park, 125 West Dixie Ave., Marietta, GA 30060