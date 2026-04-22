Vision To Learn’s 300-Plus Summer 2026 Eye Clinic Appointments at Cobb Libraries Fill in One Week

More than 300 summertime 2026 appointment slots for Vision To Learn mobile clinics at Cobb County Public Library locations have been booked, closing registration just one week after the library announced the program’s dates, according to Vision To Learn.

The program offers no-cost eye exams and prescription glasses for students ages 5 to 18.

Families who were unable to secure a preferred date or location can join a summer waiting list by emailing georgia@visiontolearn.org, the organization said. Parents or guardians should include each child’s full name, preferred location or county, parent or guardian name, phone number and email address.

“Cobb library workers have witnessed, since the Vision To Learn/Cobb Library partnership began in 2018, many children experience the life-changing care they receive from VTL,” said Tom Brooks, Cobb County Public Library communications specialist and an organizer of Vision To Learn clinics at Cobb libraries. “Packed appointments highlight the urgent need for student vision care in Cobb.”

Brooks said the clinics also have broader economic effects beyond helping students in the classroom.

“Kids lacking glasses costs everyone. We’re grateful for the Vision To Learn teams, donors, and library staff and volunteers working to close the local vision care gap,” he said.

Vision To Learn’s Georgia program also operates public library mobile clinic initiatives in other communities across the state. More information is available through the organization’s Georgia page at https://visiontolearn.org/where-we-work/georgia.