Storms expected to sweep across north and central Georgia Sunday

Strong storms could bring gusty winds, small hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning across north and central Georgia today as a line of showers and thunderstorms moves through from early morning into the afternoon. The National Weather Service says a few storms may become strong before conditions calm tonight, with low odds for widespread hazardous weather the rest of the week.

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… A line of showers and storms will push across the area from early

morning through the afternoon. A few storms may be strong and

capable of producing wind gusts up to 40 mph, small hail, heavy

rainfall, and frequent lightning. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Monday through Saturday… The probability for widespread hazardous weather is low.

Counties included in the alert

Baldwin

Banks

Barrow

Bartow

Bibb

Bleckley

Butts

Carroll

Catoosa

Chattahoochee

Chattooga

Cherokee

Clarke

Clayton

Cobb

Coweta

Crawford

Crisp

Dade

Dawson

DeKalb

Dodge

Dooly

Douglas

Emanuel

Fannin

Fayette

Floyd

Forsyth

Gilmer

Glascock

Gordon

Greene

Gwinnett

Hall

Hancock

Haralson

Harris

Heard

Henry

Houston

Jackson

Jasper

Jefferson

Johnson

Jones

Lamar

Laurens

Lumpkin

Macon

Madison

Marion

Meriwether

Monroe

Montgomery

Morgan

Murray

Muscogee

Newton

North Fulton

Oconee

Oglethorpe

Paulding

Peach

Pickens

Pike

Polk

Pulaski

Putnam

Rockdale

Schley

South Fulton

Spalding

Stewart

Sumter

Talbot

Taliaferro

Taylor

Telfair

Toombs

Towns

Treutlen

Troup

Twiggs

Union

Upson

Walker

Walton

Warren

Washington

Webster

Wheeler

White

Whitfield

Wilcox

Wilkes

Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

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