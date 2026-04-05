Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Sunday, April 5, 2026

The National Weather Service forecasts showers here in Cobb County on Sunday, April 5, 2026, with a high near 70 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a line of showers and storms that will push across the area from early morning through the afternoon. A few storms may be strong and capable of producing wind gusts up to 40 mph, small hail, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 6:53 am, 65 °F L: 63 ° H: 66 ° Feels like 66 °F ° light rain Humidity: 94 % Pressure: 1018 mb 7 mph WSW Wind Gust: 0 mph UV Index: 0 Precipitation: 0.04 inch Clouds: 100% Rain Chance: 0% Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise: 7:20 am Sunset: 8:01 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m, then a slight chance of showers between 1 p.m and 3 p.m. High near 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 71. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with March 2026 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Avg Deviation from Norm Precipitation 2026-03-01 78 47 62.5 10.6 0 2026-03-02 77 51 64 11.8 0 2026-03-03 63 49 56 3.6 T 2026-03-04 75 53 64 11.3 0 2026-03-05 81 59 70 17.1 T 2026-03-06 83 60 71.5 18.3 0.94 2026-03-07 83 62 72.5 19.1 0.69 2026-03-08 69 62 65.5 11.8 0.08 2026-03-09 78 59 68.5 14.6 0.84 2026-03-10 81 60 70.5 16.3 T 2026-03-11 82 64 73 18.6 0 2026-03-12 71 45 58 3.4 0.75 2026-03-13 68 41 54.5 -0.4 0 2026-03-14 78 48 63 7.9 0 2026-03-15 72 55 63.5 8.1 0.01 2026-03-16 69 34 51.5 -4.1 0.72 2026-03-17 48 29 38.5 -17.4 0 2026-03-18 57 33 45 -11.1 0 2026-03-19 69 39 54 -2.3 0 2026-03-20 77 46 61.5 4.9 0 2026-03-21 84 59 71.5 14.7 0 2026-03-22 84 59 71.5 14.4 0 2026-03-23 81 55 68 10.7 0 2026-03-24 70 51 60.5 3 0 2026-03-25 69 51 60 2.2 0 2026-03-26 80 54 67 9 0 2026-03-27 84 60 72 13.7 0 2026-03-28 70 49 59.5 1 0 2026-03-29 65 45 55 -3.7 0 2026-03-30 73 59 66 7 T 2026-03-31 M M M M M

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”