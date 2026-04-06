Top Georgia candidates competing in 2026 midterms set to debate later this month

by Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder, [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]

April 6, 2026

Election season in Georgia is about to heat up even more.

The May 19 primary election, when Georgians will select party nominees for races up and down the ballot, is a month and a half away, and voters will soon have the chance to meet some of the candidates on their screens.

The Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series is set to host primary election debates for top races between Sunday, April 26 and Tuesday, April 28. Separate debates will be held between members of both major parties. Those who win next month’s party primaries will go on to compete in the Nov. 3 general election.

Each debate can be watched live and on demand at GPB.org and The Atlanta Press Club’s YouTube Debate channel, with select races also set to broadcast later on Georgia Public Broadcasting.

Sunday’s livestream debates are set to include the Republicans seeking to oust U.S. Sen Jon Ossoff, as well as Republicans and Democrats seeking the state’s second-highest job, lieutenant governor.

Candidates for two open congressional seats – District 1 along the coast and District 10 in the eastern part of the state – will also get the chance to face off Sunday. The districts’ current representatives, Republican Congressman Buddy Carter and Mike Collins, are running for U.S. Senate.

Candidates for governor are set to headline Monday’s debates.

Wealthy health care executive Rick Jackson’s campaign announced this week that he will participate in the debate.

“Committing to the Loudermilk-Young Debate will provide voters across the state who want to watch a debate the ability to do so while allowing Rick to maximize his time visiting with voters across the state and learning directly from them about their concerns,” said Jackson campaign spokesman Brian Robinson in a statement.

The commitment came after a call-out from another leading candidate, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who challenged Jackson to a debate on social media.

“I’ll let him pick the venue. I’ll let him pick the moderator,” Jones said.

Jones’ campaign has confirmed he will be at the debate. Attorney General Chris Carr and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger have also committed to participating in the GOP debate.

The big show will come after a couple warmup debates featuring members of both parties seeking to replace Republican Congressman Barry Loudermilk in north Georgia’s District 11. Loudermilk recently announced he will not seek re-election.

Democrats running in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District in the southern Atlanta metro region will also square off on Monday. That district is represented by longtime Democratic Congressman David Scott.

Tuesday’s debates are set to feature candidates from both parties for Georgia attorney general and secretary of state as well as candidates for the Public Service Commission’s Districts 3 and 5. In District 3, Republican candidates will vie to take on Democrat Peter Hubbard, who recently flipped the seat in a special off-year election. In District 5, candidates from both parties will debate in an effort to replace Commissioner Tricia Pridemore, who is running for Congress in District 11.

For full details, visit www.atlantapressclub.org/debates.

Georgia Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Georgia Recorder maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jill Nolin for questions: info@georgiarecorder.com.