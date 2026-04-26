Watch the public input that the Cobb school board doesn’t want you to see

By Larry Felton Johnson

Since the Cobb County Board of Education decided to censor public comments from its livestream of both work sessions and regular meetings, I’ve been attending the meetings and recording the meetings.

At first I livestreamed, but the audio quality of the livestreams were poor, often to the point of illegibility. So I began recording and posting the comments one or two days after the meetings.

At this point the sound quality varies by commenter, and is about the same as for a person sitting in the audience.

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