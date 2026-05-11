Mableton City Council Agenda for the May 13 meeting

The Mableton City Council will meet on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, 6:30 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Mableton, GA 30168.

We’ve included the agenda below, but to download and read the complete agenda packet with supporting documents, follow this link. Also, agendas are often changed and updated, so you might want to check the previous link immediately prior to the meeting.

City Council Regular Meeting Agenda

Date: May 13, 2026

Time: 6:30 PM

Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

The Mableton City Council will meet on May 13, 2026 at 6:30 PM at the Riverside EpiCenter located at 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168.