Mableton City Council Agenda for the May 13 meeting

The Mableton City Council will meet on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, 6:30 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Mableton, GA 30168.
We’ve included the agenda below, but to download and read the complete agenda packet with supporting documents, follow this link. Also, agendas are often changed and updated, so you might want to check the previous link immediately prior to the meeting.
City Council Regular Meeting Agenda
Date: May 13, 2026
Time: 6:30 PM
Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168
The Mableton City Council will meet on May 13, 2026 at 6:30 PM at the Riverside EpiCenter located at 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168.
- CALL TO ORDER
- ROLL CALL
- INVOCATION
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- PUBLIC HEARINGS
- REZ2026-002 (First Read and Public Hearing) – 640 South Gordon Rd – Parcel ID 18038500350 – Request to rezone subject property from R-20 to RD for duplex development – Community Development Director Michael Hughes
- Open Public Hearing (Applicant and Support – 10 minutes time limit)
- Opposition – (10 minutes time limit)
- Close Public Hearing
- No action until Second Read
- Public Hearing and Resolution to transmit to the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) and Department of Community Affairs (DCA) the 2045 Comprehensive Plan – Community Development Director Michael Hughes
- Open Public Hearing
- In Support (10 minute time limit)
- Opposition (10 minute time limit)
- Close Public Hearing
- Vote – Consideration of Approval to transmit to ARC and DCA the Resolution and 2045 Comprehensive Plan
- REZ2026-002 (First Read and Public Hearing) – 640 South Gordon Rd – Parcel ID 18038500350 – Request to rezone subject property from R-20 to RD for duplex development – Community Development Director Michael Hughes
- PRESENTATIONS / ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS / PROCLAMATIONS
- Meet Mableton Presentation – Economic Development Director Artie Jones and Chief Executive Officer of Cobb Travel & Tourism
- FY 2026 3rd Quarter Financial Review – Finance Director Karen Ellis
- Proposed FY27 Budget Presentation – Finance Director Karen Ellis
- Proclamation In Recognition of Municipal Clerks Week
- Proclamation In Recognition of Municipal Court Clerks Week
- APPOINTMENTS
- PUBLIC COMMENTS – 2 minutes per speaker – no more than 30 minutes for all speakers. Anyone wishing to make a public comment should complete and submit the public comment card to the City Clerk prior to the start of the meeting.
- CONSENT AGENDA
- Approval to negotiate, execute in substantial format the stormwater maintenance agreement for Aldora Glass. Property is located at 7170 Delta Circle in Land Lot 504, 18th District, Cobb County. PIN 18050400210
- Authorization and Certification of the Estimated Roll-Back Rate to Establish 0.00 mills as the Millage Rate Provided to the Cobb County Tax Assessors Office and the Cobb County Tax Commissioners Office for the 2026 Assessment Notices
- Resolution to Adopt Uniform Municipal Court Rules of Procedure
- Authorization for the Mayor to Execute a Solid Waste Contract with Arrow Inc. dba Arrow Waste
- Authorization for the Mayor to Execute a Solid Waste Contract with Custom Disposal Service, Inc.
- Authorization for the Mayor to Execute a Solid Waste Contract with Diamond Disposal, Inc.
- Authorization for the Mayor to Execute a Solid Waste Contract with GFL Environmental
- Authorization for the Mayor to Execute a Solid Waste Contract with Red Oak Sanitation and Recycling
- Authorization for the Mayor to Execute a Solid Waste Contract with BFI Waste Services, LLC dba Republic Services
- Authorization for the Mayor to Execute a Solid Waste Contract with Southeastern Waste Collection, LLC
- Authorization for the Mayor to Execute a Solid Waste Contract with Trash Taxi of Georgia, LLC
- Authorization for the Mayor to Execute a Solid Waste Contract with Waste Connections of GA, Inc.
- Authorization for the Mayor to Execute a Solid Waste Contract with Waste Pro of GA, Inc.
- Authorization for the Mayor to Execute a Solid Waste Contract with Georgia Waste Systems, LLC dba WM
- Approval of April 20, 2026 Work Session Minutes
- Approval of April 22, 2026 Regular Meeting Minutes
- UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- Second Read – An Ordinance Amending Article 5, Finance, of Chapter 2, Administration, of the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances and for Other Lawful Purposes – Finance Director Karen Ellis
- Second Read – An Ordinance Approving the City of Mableton Procurement Policy and for Other Lawful Purposes – Finance Director Karen Ellis
- REZ 2026-003 (Second Read) – Stallion Pkwy – Parcel ID 19108000540 – Approval of an Ordinance to rezone 3.5 acre parcel from NRC (Neighborhood Retail Commercial) to RSL (Residential Senior Living Non-Supportive Urban Rental Units) for 61-unit senior housing development — Director Michael Hughes
- Second Read – An Ordinance Updating Chapter 12, Solid Waste Management, of the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances, Establishing a Keep Mableton Beautiful Commission and for Other Lawful Purposes – Emily Ryan, Sustainability, Greenspace, and Beautification Director
- NEW BUSINESS
- Consideration and Approval of a Resolution to Strengthen the City’s Connectivity Through Collaboration of Key Community Stakeholders to help Empower the City for Success and Excellence and for Other Lawful Purposes (Mableton 4P) – City Manager Bill Tanks
- First Read – An Ordinance Creating Chapter 15, Historic Preservation, of the City Code of Ordinances and for Other Lawful Purposes – Deputy Community Development Director Tina Garver
- Consideration and Approval to authorize the mayor to execute in substantial form the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Joint Agreement between City of Mableton and Cobb County, Georgia Program Year 2026 – Community Development Director Michael Hughes
- Consideration and Approval of the Mayor to negotiate and execute in substantial form the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Joint Agreement for Program Years January 1, 2027 – December 31, 2029 – Community Development Director Michael Hughes
- Consideration and Approval of a Professional Services Agreement between the City of Mableton and MXI Environmental LLC to Conduct a Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Event – Sustainability, Waste and Beautification Director Emily Ryan
- Resolution of the City of Mableton, Georgia, Establishing Committees for Effective Governance in the City and For Other Lawful Purposes
- OTHER BUSINESS / DISCUSSION
- CITY MANAGER’S ANNOUNCEMENTS / COMMENTS
- CITY ATTORNEY / CITY CLERK / STAFF ANNOUNCEMENTS / COMMENTS
- MAYOR AND COUNCIL ANNOUNCEMENTS / COMMENTS
- EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR LITIGATION (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A)), REAL ESTATE (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)), PERSONNEL (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(2)), AND MISC. EXEMPTIONS (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(4)&(5))
- ADJOURNMENT
Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting. The clerk can be located at the City of Mableton Administrative Offices, 1245 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton, Georgia 30126 during regular office hours.
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